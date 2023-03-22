﻿

Big Tech layoffs: Are there more job cuts to come?

Meta and Amazon have embarked on their second round of job cuts, and we think more could be on the way.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
March 22, 2023 8:38 PM
Graphic of trading data chart
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

Key takeaways

  • Big Tech stocks have announced 70,000 job cuts in the last six months
  • But sector remains bloated as growth and margins peak
  • Cost-control is the key to improved earnings
  • Apple, currently at a 6-month high, is by far the most disciplined and has most-efficient workforce
  • Meta has delivered most notable and fastest improvement

 

Second round of Big Tech layoffs begins

Big Tech has embarked on its second round of job cuts.

Meta recently announced it is making another 10,000 layoffs and withdrawing 5,000 job vacancies. That is in addition to the 11,000 cuts it started making last November. That has been swiftly followed by Amazon’s decision to let another 9,000 workers go after it announced a deeper cut of 18,000 jobs at the start of 2023.

There have been almost 150,000 layoffs in the tech sector since the start of 2023 alone – marking a significant acceleration considering that is almost equal to all the cuts made throughout the entirety of 2022, according to data from Layoffs.fyi.

Tech layoffs have accelerated in early 2023

(Source: Layoffs.fyi)

Spotify, Salesforce, Airbnb, Twitter, eBay, Zoom and PayPal are just a handful of the 500-plus tech firms to have reduced the size of their workforce this year. Still, Big Tech has accounted for a significant chunk of those cuts considering Meta, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft have moved to reduce their collective headcount by 70,000 in the past six months.

 

Why is Big Tech cutting jobs?

Technology companies are making layoffs in response to tougher market conditions, dominated by higher interest rates and persistently high inflation. As a result, growth has stalled and earnings have fallen for the first time in years. Businesses have therefore needed to protect profitability by reducing costs. Labour is one of the biggest expenses of any business and that is only being exacerbated as wage inflation. Therefore, this is where serious savings can be delivered.

There is reason to believe this is not a temporary blip. Net margins peaked in 2021 and markets believe they will struggle to improve over the coming years. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently summarized the challenges facing his company in a statement that could be applied to the wider space:

For most of our history, we saw rapid revenue growth year after year and had the resources to invest in many new products. But last year was a humbling wake-up call. The world economy changed, competitive pressures grew, and our growth slowed considerably,’ Zuckerberg said, adding that he is expecting this ‘new economic reality will continue for many years’.

The outlook remains highly uncertain, having been further complicated by the cracks emerging in the global banking system, and companies need to bunker down and weather the storm to ensure they are fighting fit for when the economy rebounds. This has prompted the sector to become more streamlined as lower-priority, cash-hungry projects are sidelined and more resources are pushed toward money-making activities.

 

Will Big Tech cut more jobs?

We believe there are more job cuts to come from Big Tech and the wider tech sector.

The job cuts made so far have been shallow considering most of the sector went on an over-zealous hiring spree when demand for tech accelerated during the pandemic. For example, Meta’s workforce had more than doubled in 2022 compared to three years earlier but will still be some 46% larger than before the pandemic even after the 21,000 job cuts it has announced are completed.

Meanwhile, the 27,000 layoffs at Amazon, which is far more labour-intensive than its rivals thanks to its ecommerce operations, represents a chunk of its 300,000 corporate staff but is just a drop in the ocean considering it employs around 1.6 million people around the globe in total – up from just 800,000 before the pandemic.

Workforces at Microsoft and Alphabet are also much larger today than back in 2019 despite the layoffs announced this year, suggesting there is room for more cuts to be made this year if trading conditions remain challenging. Notably, Apple is the only member of Big Tech that has not had to downsize its headcount after growing by a more sensible rate during the pandemic.

Big Tech workforces remain much larger than before the pandemic even after recent job cuts

(Source: Company reports. Pre-pandemic headcount figures are last reported figures in 2019 whilst the post-pandemic peak takes the most-recently reported figure)

 

How efficient is Big Tech?

Efficiency is becoming a buzz word this year and companies are striving to get more done with fewer resources. This is not a new trend. For example, stocks in the S&P 500 earn $1 million in revenue with just a quarter of the manpower today compared to what they needed back in the 1980s, according to BofA Global Research. However, this trend could accelerate as the tech sector starts to embrace the new wonders on offer from breakthroughs in areas like artificial intelligence and automation.

Apple has won applause for its more disciplined control of costs and this is demonstrated by the fact it is the only member that hasn’t needed to cut jobs and has the most efficient workforce in terms of the revenue and profit each member of staff makes.

Meanwhile, Meta should also be given some recognition after delivering the biggest improvement in efficiency. Meta is the smallest employer in the group but has made deeper cuts than its rivals, and this has seen the social media company leapfrog its rivals Alphabet and Microsoft in terms of revenue and profit generated per employee.

Apple has the most efficient workforce and Meta has made the biggest improvement in 2023

(Source: Company reports, Bloomberg. Based on last reported annual revenue and net income, divided by peak headcount versus headcount after announced job cuts are taken into consideration)

 

Where next for AAPL stock?

Apple shares have risen to their highest level in over six months, although the stock is currently trading 0.4% lower in premarket trade today. The stock is now up over 27% since rebounding from 18-month lows at the start of 2023.

The stock could continue to climb toward $165 before coming up against the long-term downtrend that can be traced back to the start of 2022. Importantly, the 50-day moving average is on the cusp of making a golden cross above the 200-day moving average, which would provide a new bullish signal for the stock. Notably, the 42 brokers that cover Apple have a target price sitting slightly above that trendline at $169.20.

On the downside, we can see a bearish divergence between the share price and the RSI over the past two months. We could see some support emerge at $155.70 if it comes under renewed pressure but the convergence of the moving averages at around $148 looks more solid.

Can Apple stock keep up the momentum after hitting a 6-month high?

 

How to trade Big Tech stocks

You can trade Big Tech stocks with City Index in just four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the stock you want in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Or you can practice trading risk-free by signing up for our Demo Trading Account.

 

Related tags: Equities Shares market Stocks Tech Stocks US stocks Meta Apple Microsoft Alphabet Abe Trade Ideas Technical Analysis Tech jobs Financial market insight

Latest market news

View more
Gold and silver are doing exactly what you’d expect
Today 04:51 AM
UK, CA, NZ inflation at the helm: The Week Ahead
Today 03:39 AM
Nasdaq’s bullish signal may deliver upside for the Nikkei 225
Today 02:28 AM
USD/JPY closes above 153 for the first time since 1990: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:15 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Stocks regain poise ahead of bank earnings
Yesterday 05:15 PM
DJIA Forecast: DJIA recovers some losses after PPI data
Yesterday 01:11 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

stocks_06
Nasdaq’s bullish signal may deliver upside for the Nikkei 225
By:
David Scutt
Today 02:28 AM
    stocks_04
    Equities weekly forecast: US Banks kick-off Q1 earnings season
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    April 7, 2024 08:46 PM
      stocks_03
      Stocks weekly forecast: GE, Nike and Gold miners in focus
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      March 31, 2024 11:22 AM
        Market chart showing uptrend
        Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 22, 2024 09:56 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.