The Chinese authorities, who unleashed a two-pronged stimulus bazooka on Tuesday via a rate-and-reserve cut, were likely frustrated that the country’s stock markets remained stubbornly bearish. The benchmark Shanghai Composite still ended Wednesday down 1.27 per cent, and below the psychologically significant 3,000 level.

Well, if the carrots didn’t work, maybe sticks will.

According to an AFP report, Chinese police have cracked down on the stock markets and summoned for questioning 11 people including a financial journalist, eight people working at Citic Securities, China’s biggest brokerage, and current and past employees of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

Journalist Wang Xialu, who works for Caijing magazine, has been accused of colluding with other people to manufacture and spread false information relating to securities and futures trading, according to Xinhua, and as quoted by AFP. The journalist is said to have triggered a sell-off on Chinese stock markets in late July when he wrote that CSRC was considering an exit from its fund buying activities to prop up the stock markets. The Chinese regulator immediately denied the report, but the damage had apparently been done.

The magazine said Wednesday that the reporter was within his rights to write that article, and that it was the media’s responsibility to objectively report market information and thereby promote the healthy development of the securities market. It said it will continue to support the reporter for his “depth, accurate and objective reporting [translated].”

Separately, four of China’s biggest brokerages – Haitong Securities Co., GF Securities Co., Huatai Securities Co. and Founder Securities Co. – said they were being investigated by the CSRC for negligence in complying with identity verification and “know your clients” requirements.

The Xinhua report also said that eight people at Citic Securities, including its managing director Xu Gang, were being investigated for illegal securities trading.

An employee currently working with CSRC and who was involved with IPOs, and an ex-employee who dealt with market regulation are being investigated for insider trading and forging official documents.

Xinhua, which is also the official media agency, published a commentary that urged stricter enforcement to “purify” the stock markets, according to Bloomberg.

“We have reason to believe that more criminals and their hidden crimes will be exposed,” Xinhua said. “We also believe judicial departments will investigate thoroughly and impose punishments no matter who is involved in crimes.” The probes will help make the “Chinese stock market a just place and give the market a future that is healthy and stable,” it urged.

In China, if it’s not the police on a witch-hunt, you can also expect investors to take the law into their own hands. A report in the Financial Times said that furious investors, whose funds had been frozen at Fanya Metals Exchange, a Chinese exchange for minor metal trading, had kidnapped Shan Jiuliang, the exchange head, from his hotel and handed him over to the police. According to the FT report, the Fanya exchange was suffering from liquidity problems since months, triggered by the slowdown in the Chinese economy.