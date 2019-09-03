Why the DXY break is different this time

The recent escalation in the trade war accompanied by a further deterioration in global growth has all but confirmed the Federal Reserve will cut rates by 25bps at its next meeting, Thursday, September 19 at 4.00am AEST.

September 3, 2019 10:34 AM

The recent escalation in the trade war accompanied by a further deterioration in global growth has all but confirmed the Federal Reserve will cut rates by 25bps at its next meeting, Thursday, September 19 at 4.00am AEST.

The market is already 100% priced for this outcome and for another 25bp cut to be delivered by the Fed before year-end. Another 65bp of cuts are priced for 2020. The temptation for the Fed must be to follow the lead of the RBNZ and to deliver a 50bp cut before year-end, thereby front-loading its stimulus.

Despite the now higher probability that the Fed commenced an extended easing cycle rather than a “mid-cycle” adjustment on August 1, the U.S. dollar index (DXY) has continued to appreciate, resulting in a correlation breakdown between the DXY and interest rates.

As can be viewed in the chart below, the DXY and 10-year U.S. interest rates are usually positively correlated, which means they mostly travel in the same direction. In early 2018, there was a breakdown in this relationship as investors shunned the U.S. dollar after Trump's tax cuts sparked fears of the “twin deficits” (large government deficits occurring at the same time of trade deficits).

Why the DXY break is different this time

In mid-2019, the correlation has again broken down. Interest rates have moved significantly lower, while at the same time the U.S. dollar is trading at two-year highs. In short, ongoing demand for U.S. dollars from a variety of sources, including safe-haven demand, has outweighed the effect of lower interest rates. How long this breakdown can continue is unknown and one of the reasons why the technical picture below is important.

After a handful of failed attempts in recent months, the DXY has posted its second consecutive daily close above the top of trend channel resistance. As such, providing the DXY holds above the top of the trend channel in coming sessions, the DXY can now look towards the next upside targets at 100.50 and then 103.50.

On the downside, dips towards 98.80/60 are likely to be well supported with only a break and close below 98.30 suggesting the latest breakout attempt has failed.

Why the DXY break is different this time

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of the 3rd of September 2019. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Disclaimer

TECH-FX TRADING PTY LTD (ACN 617 797 645) is an Authorised Representative (001255203) of JB Alpha Ltd (ABN 76 131 376 415) which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL no. 327075)

Trading foreign exchange, futures and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, futures or CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss in excess of your deposited funds and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange, futures and CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. It is important to note that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Any advice provided is general advice only. It is important to note that:

  • The advice has been prepared without taking into account the client’s objectives, financial situation or needs.
  • The client should therefore consider the appropriateness of the advice, in light of their own objectives, financial situation or needs, before following the advice.
  • If the advice relates to the acquisition or possible acquisition of a particular financial product, the client should obtain a copy of, and consider, the PDS for that product before making any decision.
Related tags: USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

USA flag
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 04:16 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 14, 2025 02:49 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bears Charge Support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 14, 2025 02:00 PM
        united_states_01
        CAD, AUD look set to benefit as the USD bull case becomes unhinged
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 13, 2025 10:07 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.