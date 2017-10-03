Why fundamental support for the dollar is starting to look thin

Below we look at 5 factors that could impact the next trend in the dollar, and to conclude we give our best case scenario for where the buck may go in the short term.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 3, 2017 5:31 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The dollar’s recovery after a pretty torrid 2017 has been a much anticipated trend for the latter part of 2017, so how much longer will we have to wait for this rally to materialise? Since reaching a low on Sept 8th, the dollar index has rallied some 3%, however, this reversal has been fairly messy and sporadic so far and unlike a typical uptrend.

Below we look at 5 factors that could impact the next trend in the dollar, and to conclude we give our best case scenario for where the buck may go in the short term.

  • The Fed: the Fed’s hawkishness is undoubtedly a support for the dollar right now. The US central bank has agreed to start shrinking its balance sheet, and there is currently a 70% chance of a rate hike in December, up from 34% just a month ago. Thus, if Fed speak in the next couple of weeks continues in this hawkish vein we could see further pricing in of a December rate hike, which should be dollar supportive. (Dollar positive)
  • Yields: The sharp move higher in US Treasury yields last week, they rose 30 basis points, the largest weekly rise all year, should also be a good support for the dollar. However, yields need to break above 2.4% and march towards 2.6% for them to remain dollar supportive. (Dollar neutral)
  • Inflation: this has been a sticking point for the Fed as inflation has remained weak throughout most of this year, however, the increase in breakeven rates, a gauge of US inflation expectations, is encouraging for dollar bulls. The 5-year 5-year forward breakeven rate is currently at 1.95%, which is below the 2% average of the year so far, but well above the 1.8% low from June. This suggests that slowly, but surely, inflation expectations are rising. (Dollar neutral)
  • Politics: President Trump introduced his much anticipated tax reform programme last week, which has helped the dollar to recover. The slash to corporation taxes, the confirmation of the repatriation rate for corporate profits stashed overseas and the dumping of the double taxation rate for overseas’ profits were all welcomed by dollar bulls. While this has been dollar positive so far, there are reasons to be sceptical that this will benefit the dollar in the long term. Firstly, there are no guarantees that this will pass Congress and see the light of day, secondly, if the tax reforms do get passed they are likely to lead to an increase in the already large US budget deficit, which should be dollar negative. Thus, we don’t see tax reform as being a major driver of the stronger dollar in the longer term. (Dollar neutral)
  • Technical: Sometimes it is not the fundamentals that drive a currency but the technical picture. When you analyse the fundamental drivers of the dollar they start to look a little shaky, and there are far more factors that are dollar neutral rather than dollar positive. Thus, the technical factors may come into play. The dollar index is approaching a key support level, as you can see in the chart below, 93.70 – 94.20 is a key resistance zone, and if we get a weekly break above this level then we could see the bulls start to change their mind. (Dollar positive, if resistance is broken)

As you can see, sometimes the technical factors are worth a closer look than well-worn fundamental ones, and this appears to be the case for the dollar right now. There is a slew of economic data released this week, including the crucial NFP data on Friday. This data is likely to determine whether or not the dollar index ends the week above or below this critical resistance level. If the dollar index can convincingly break above it then a move back towards 95.30 – the 38.2% of the March to Sept downtrend could be on the cards, ahead of the 96.00 highs from July. 

Chart 1: 

Source: City Index and Bloomberg 

Related tags: Dollar Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.