Why Fed decision could mostly hinge on one word

Markets are betting on an awkward word.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 26, 2018 11:21 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Summary

Markets are betting on an awkward word.

Snoozefest alert

The probability of a 25 basis-point Fed rate rise tonight is 95% baked in, according to Fund futures implied probability. But markets have also mostly priced another hike in December, whilst in 2019, two further rises are on most investors’ radar. Even three would not be a shock. That suggests the decision, statement and press conference could be a snoozefest. However, the fate of one word could still ignite market volatility.

Dot plot can wait

This time around, markets may be more interested in the policy statement than any other Fed communication. That’s partly because, on balance, economists perceive lower probabilities for changes in FOMC rate forecasts (‘the dot plot’). For these to occur, FOMC members would have to be confident already that an additional 2019 hike, likely in December, is imperative. That date is more than a year away. It’s reasonable to assume most policymakers will wait till the first spring meeting, at the earliest to decide. As for the press conference with chair Jerome Powell, live commentaries from Fed chairs are notoriously unreliable indicators of future policy intentions. All this leaves the policy statement as the best indicator of any changes in FOMC thinking that may be brewing.

Less accommodation eyed

Within the statement, market thinking has zeroed in on a single word present in a long stretch of recent statements – “accommodative”. In fact, it has been used within a sentence, as per August’s statement: “The stance of monetary policy remains accommodative, thereby supporting strong labor market conditions and a sustained return to 2 percent inflation.” Since the phrase strongly suggests rate hikes have latterly been made to support the economy, switching the word “accommodative” for another, or qualifying it with an adjective like “somewhat” would telegraph a new interpretation of policymakers’ intent. So, watch for such a change, or a qualifier, that magnifies its strength. Markets would interpret that as more hawkish, probably triggering sizeable moves by the dollar (gains), U.S. stock markets (losses) and Treasurys (yields would rise). If the Fed’s statement changes in more subtle ways, and no strong hints about an even steeper rate path are forthcoming in the Fed chair’s press conference, or FOMC members’ dot plot, that would be a de facto dovish outcome. On balance, that would favour riskier assets in the short term. It would certainly put immediate pressure on the dollar whilst giving other major currencies, like the euro and sterling, a fillip.


Related tags: Fed Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
Gold weekly forecast: Powell pivot to power fresh record highs?
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Can Bitcoin and Ether Break Overhead Resistance? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (July 13 2024)
Yesterday 07:00 AM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises as banks kick off Q2 earnings season
July 12, 2024 02:22 PM
EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Rate Cut Bets vs Stretched Momentum Indicators
July 12, 2024 10:38 AM
A busy week awaits, despite US data taking a back seat: The Week Ahead
July 12, 2024 01:32 AM
Australian dollar has nothing to do with tech stocks, so why should it track them?
July 11, 2024 11:31 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Fed articles

japan_03
USDJPY Forecast: Bracing for US CPI Volatility
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 10, 2024 11:20 AM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Forecast: Clean Energy Spending Hits All Time Highs
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    July 9, 2024 08:34 AM
      "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
      NFP Preview: Signs of a Slow Job Market Could Take EUR/USD Above 1.08
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      July 3, 2024 02:10 PM
        Will the Fed Cut Rates in July? Four Contrarian Reasons to Start Reducing Interest Rates
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        June 20, 2024 04:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.