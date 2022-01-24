Where would we rebuy Tesla?

The nervous start to 2022 continued last week as the rout in global stock markets deepened on concerns over rising inflation and interest rates and tension between Russia and Ukraine.

January 24, 2022 4:31 PM
Electric vehicle charging

The pain most acutely felt in the tech sector, where lofty valuations have faced a confronting reality check. Best highlighted by a 20% plunge by Netflix last week as company executives slashed the number of new subscribers 50% below analysts' expectations.

While it's still too early to call a bottom in the tech sector, a study by Bank of America between Jan 7 and 13 suggests fund managers have cut their tech exposure to the lowest level since 2008.

An indication a good chunk of the speculative froth has now exited the sector, and a reason investors might like to consider at what price they would add preferred growth stocks to portfolios.

One such stock is Tesla, which remains light years ahead of its competitors in chips and batteries and expected to retain leadership in the rapidly growing EV market for the next few years—currently trading 25% below its early November $1243.49 high.

Tesla will report fourth-quarter and full-year earnings for 2021 after the market closes on Thursday morning. Please see my colleague Josh Warner's preview here of what is expected from Tesla's earnings report.

Just before Christmas, we recommended buying Tesla here near $1000. The Tesla share price rallied over 20% reaching and breaching the first profit target of the trade, the mid-November $1201.95 high before falling back towards $900.

This week we would consider buying Tesla on a dip into the $875/850 support area, placing a stop loss at $797 ($15.00 below the 200-day moving average, currently at $812.00).

The first profit target would be resistance at $980/$1000. The second profit target is resistance at $1110, providing a trade with a 3:1 risk-reward ratio if both profit targets are reached.

TSLA Daily Chart 24th of Jan 

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of January 24th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: SG Equities Monthly Trade AU Equities Monthly Trade

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest SG Equities Monthly Trade articles

stocks_07
Nasdaq 100 is on track for its worst month this year (NVDA)
By:
Matt Simpson
August 29, 2023 02:52 AM
    Electric vehicle charging
    Tesla’s price has doubled in six weeks, where to from here?
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 22, 2023 11:57 PM
      Research
      Tesla outperformance in focus
      By:
      September 19, 2022 08:47 AM
        Apple shares set to take a breather
        By:
        August 22, 2022 06:54 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.