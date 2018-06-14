While Tuesday’s meeting in Singapore between U.S President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in Singapore took centre stage, it was a story closer to home that caught my attention.

Australian home loans for April dropped by -1.4%. This was the 5th consecutive monthly decline in home loans at a time when auction clearance rates and building approvals continue to soften.

After eight consecutive months of falling home prices, expert commentators agree that housing prices, particularly in Sydney and Melbourne, are likely to continue to fall for the remainder of 2019 and into 2020.

Housing affordability appears to have reached its limit after a period of consistently strong growth and rising household indebtedness. There has been a distinct drop off in the number of foreign investors and housing supply has surged to the point it appears to have finally caught up with demand.

Tighter bank lending standards have also played a role. In late 2014, APRA announced a 10% cap on investment property loan growth and sharpened its’ focus on higher-risk mortgage lending as well as lending to property investors. Subsequent tweaks by APRA as well as the fallout from the Hayne Royal Commission are likely to tighten bank lending requirements and credit availability further, as banks are forced to make a better appraisal of a potential borrower’s income and living expenses.

Yesterday at a speech on ‘Productivity, Wages and Prosperity’ to the Australian Industry Group the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, Philip Lowe made the following observation “the level of household debt remains very high and the housing markets in Sydney and Melbourne are going through a period of adjustment, following the earlier very large increases in prices. Credit standards are also being tightened further. So we are paying close attention to household finances.”

Why does slower loan growth and an adjustment lower in property prices matter to banks?

Australian housing loans account for ~55% of the major banks’ total loan portfolios. Slower mortgage growth weight on banks’ earnings and declining house prices can lead to an increase in defaults.

Offsetting some of the doom and gloom are those who point out interest rates remain low and a large portion of households are ahead on their mortgage repayments. That said there is no denying there has been a distinct rotation out of the big 4 banks shares as investors become more aware of rising risks.

As can be viewed on the monthly chart below, the share price of Westpac recently dipped below a layer of strong monthly support in the AU$27.75/$27.55 region.

Some would argue Westpac has completed a head and shoulders topping pattern that would indicate a move back towards $AU20.00 is underway. I have sympathy for this view and should Westpac confirm the break on the monthly chart, I would consider a short trade in Westpac shares with a stop loss placed above AU$30.45 and targeting a move towards AU$20.00.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of the 14th of June 2018.

