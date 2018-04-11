Where to now for the AUDUSD

Please take a quick moment to think back to the start of 2018. The economic backdrop was one of synchronized global growth led by expansion in the real economies of the U.S, China, Japan and Europe. Boosted further by the tax cuts that were passed in the U.S at the end of 2017. This environment enabled a continuation of the four dominant investment themes that were evident into the end of 2017.

Higher equities

Higher oil

Higher bond yields

A weaker US Dollar (DXY Index)

After falling over 11% from its highs of 2017, the DXY Index which is the most commonly used barometer of US Dollar strength, fell a further 4% in the first month of 2018. In other asset classes, equally notable moves were noted. The S&P500, the broad measure of the U.S stock market traded over 7% higher in just the very first month of the year. However, good things don’t always last.

In early February, after the release of robust U.S employment data for the month of January, the fear of rising interest rates became the catalyst for a sell down in global equities. Then followed the announcement of US trade sanctions on China. An issue which has escalated in recent weeks. Safe to say the beginning of Quarter 2, 2018 has started in a far more cautious manner than the start of Quarter 1.

Which brings me to the topic of todays note on the AUDUSD. During the first month of 2018, the AUDUSD which is negatively correlated to the USD (moves in the opposite direction) rose over 4%, trading to a high of .8135. Since that high point, there has been a succession of factors that have resulted in the AUDUSD falling back towards .7700c.

The initial fall in the AUDUSD in early February came in tandem with the previously mentioned decline in global equities. This was soon followed by 10 year interest rates in the U.S rising above Australian 10 year interest rates. For the first time in over 10 years the yield advantage the AUD enjoyed over the USD disappeared. As can been seen on the chart below, the AUDUSD has traditionally closely followed moves in AUS – US 10 year interest rate spread. Certainly more so than in recent months.

Furthermore, since late February, the price of Australia’s largest export, Iron Ore has fallen over 20%. As can be viewed on the chart below, the value of the AUDUSD and the price of Iron Ore generally move in the same direction.

After reading through the points above, the initial reaction might be to question why the AUDUSD is not trading lower than its current price. One thing to keep in mind, is that the US Dollar generally weakens during periods of U.S/China trade tensions. For example when President George W Bush placed tariffs on imported steel back in 2002, the DXY (US Dollar index) fell by over 25% before the tariffs were removed at the end of 2003. This is no doubt in the back of traders minds as they watch the current trade negotiations drama unfold.

The second consideration is the AUDUSD is approaching significant long term trendline support line as viewed on the chart below

The most recent test of the trendline support was in December 2017, when the AUDUSD bounced perfectly from the then trendline support at .7500c. With the trendline rising and now entering its 27th month the important support level to watch this time around is ~.7620/00c.

Should the AUDUSD break and post a daily close below .7600c, it would indicate an impulsive move lower has commenced. In this instance potential downside targets would become the .7220 - .7160 zone. Conversely, if the AUDUSD can continue to hold above .7600c and then reclaim .7800c, it would negate the downside risks and open up the way for a bounce possibly back towards .8000c.

With Quarter 2 off to an interesting start, its worth keeping the .7600c level in mind.





Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of the 10th of April 2018. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation





