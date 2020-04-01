Where next for US SP500

After 20% decline in Q1, where next for S&P?

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 1, 2020 9:13 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The S&P shed 20% across the previous quarter, with the vast majority of those losses being accrued in the last six weeks of the quarter. Losses stacked up as coronavirus outbreak spread beyond China’s borders into Europe and the US. The S&P’s 11-year bull market came to a crashing end. 

The S&P did pick up off its recent low of 2184 following unlimited QE from the Fed and a $2 trillion rescue package from the senate. However, the advance has stalled as the very measures being implemented to stop the spread of the virus are causing demand for goods and services to evaporate. Business are struggling and staff are being laid off to cut costs. 

Coronavirus fears are starting to turn into figures. President Trump warned that between 11,000 – 240,000 Americans could die as a result of coronavirus, despite social distancing measures and in some cases complete lock down restricting the spread of coronavirus

Today’s ADP private payroll showed 27,000 jobs were lost, whilst initial jobless claims last week hit a record high of 3.3 million, eclipsing a record from 1982 of 965,000 claims. Friday’s non farm payrolls will make for awful reading. And make no mistake the worst is yet to come.

1. Data releases 
Data is going to be awful, that much we know. A large dose of negativity is priced in. The question is whether the data will be worse than expected or not? The initial jobless claims were shockingly dreadful, more numbers like that will scare the market. Once figures start showing signs of stabilising or even rebounding, the S&P could move meaningfully higher. However, given that the US is only just at the start of a “very, very painful two weeks” we could be some way away from here.

2. Coronavirus numbers
The market is watching these like a hawk. The speed at which coronavirus cases and the death toll accelerates is driving market sentiment. Whilst Spain hs recorded its largest number of daily deaths, Italy’s death toll has peaked. The US is still very much at the beginning of the curve. A steeper curve means longer and more intense public restrictions which is worse news for the economy. The worst is yet to come here.

3. Earning Season
We’ve been so fixated on coronavirus, that earning season has suddenly crept up on us. Q1 earning season will begin. Needless to say, that the global pandemic is the biggest cloud over earnings season. Whilst Q1 could see a negative impact on earnings, investors will also be watching what the outlooks for Q2 is. So far, companies have struggled to quantify the expected impact of coronavirus, maybe this will have changed by the second half of the month?

Levels to watch
After picking up from March 23rd lows of 2184, the S&P rallied 20% to a high of 2646. The price is consolidating between 2646 and around 2442. It could be worth waiting for a break out off these levels for clues over future price action.



Related tags: Wall Street Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory
Yesterday 06:50 PM
Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook: USD/JPY Bulls Tested Ahead of Trump
Yesterday 06:06 PM
King Dollar's Trump Rally: What Does it Mean for Macro?
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for strong weekly gains ahead of Trump's inauguration
Yesterday 02:38 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Forex Friday – January 17, 2025
Yesterday 12:00 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Analysis: Bull Trends in Question
Yesterday 10:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Wall Street articles

Research
Dow Jones forecast: How will Disney earnings impact DIS stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
August 8, 2023 09:54 AM
    federal reserve stamp
    S&P500 "easy money" gone - what happens next?
    By:
    July 26, 2022 03:39 AM
      federal reserve stamp
      After a perfect storm in Q2 will the S&P500 rebound in Q3?
      By:
      June 30, 2022 08:10 AM
        Research
        S&P500 building for a bear market end of month rally?
        By:
        June 22, 2022 02:56 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.