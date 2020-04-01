The S&P shed 20% across the previous quarter, with the vast majority of those losses being accrued in the last six weeks of the quarter. Losses stacked up as coronavirus outbreak spread beyond China’s borders into Europe and the US. The S&P’s 11-year bull market came to a crashing end.

The S&P did pick up off its recent low of 2184 following unlimited QE from the Fed and a $2 trillion rescue package from the senate. However, the advance has stalled as the very measures being implemented to stop the spread of the virus are causing demand for goods and services to evaporate. Business are struggling and staff are being laid off to cut costs.





Coronavirus fears are starting to turn into figures. President Trump warned that between 11,000 – 240,000 Americans could die as a result of coronavirus, despite social distancing measures and in some cases complete lock down restricting the spread of coronavirus



