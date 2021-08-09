﻿

Where next for NIO shares ahead of its quarterly results

NIO delivered a record number of cars during the second quarter, setting the stage ahead of its earnings later this week. We look at what to expect from the results and consider how NIO shares could react.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
August 9, 2021 4:11 PM
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

NIO Q2 Earnings Preview | NIO Share Price | NIO Shares | NIO Stock

When will NIO release Q2 results?

NIO will release second quarter earnings after the US markets close on Wednesday August 11.

NIO Q2 earnings preview: what to expect from the results

We already know that NIO delivered 21,896 electric cars in the second quarter – more than double what it produced the year before and marking a new quarterly record for the company. That was up from the record 20,060 cars delivered in the first three months of the year.

That is expected to continue driving strong topline growth and investors will also be hoping it can lead to improved profitability too. The company achieved a vehicle margin of 21.2% in the first quarter and this will be closely-watched this week. Investors are hoping NIO can retain a strong margin despite several headwinds, including the problems in the supply chain amid the global shortage in semiconductors and rising prices for the key commodities used to make cars and their batteries.

Increased investment in new stores, with Bloomberg forecasting it opened 30 new stores during the second quarter including two costly Nio House sales outlets, and the rollout of its new and improved charging stations could also weigh on profitability. Investors will also be hoping that NIO can deliver another quarter of positive operating cashflow despite the heightened spending activity.

Analysts are expecting revenue in the second quarter to rise to RMB8,322 million from RMB3,719 million the year before, and for the loss per share to narrow to RMB0.53 from RMB1.15. That would be at the higher end of NIO’s target to make RMB8,146.1 and RMB8,504.5 million in revenue.

NIO has posted significantly larger losses than what markets expected during the last two quarters, having beaten expectations during the three quarters prior to that.

Wall Street is bullish on NIO’s prospects, with the average rating among 21 of them at Buy with a target price of $55.74, implying there is up to 27% potential upside from the current share price.

Where next for the NIO share price?

Since falling a quick -50% through the first quarter of the year, NIO has stabilized in the $32-$52 range for the past five months. The EV space as a whole has seen some of its earlier speculative froth recede, but NIO is holding up relatively well, finding support at its (marginally) rising 200-day EMA. Heading into earnings, support is likely to emerge on any dips toward the 200-day EMA around $40, while a strong reading could push NIO above near-term resistance at $47 for a potential continuation toward $52 next.

How to trade NIO shares

You can trade NIO shares with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘NIO’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

Related tags: Equities Stocks Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Gold analysis: Overbought metal could be hit by profit-taking as silver breaks out
Today 02:00 AM
USD/JPY forecast: BOJ intervention risk, geopolitics cap upside despite US inflation threat
Yesterday 10:21 PM
EUR/USD analysis: With NFP out of the way, US CPI and ECB come into focus
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Nasdaq Forecast: QQQ rises despite the strong NFP report
Yesterday 01:34 PM
S&P 500 rally threatened as geopolitics enters the ring: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:26 AM
USD/JPY, Gold outlook: The payrolls figure in the NFP report is not as important as you think
Yesterday 01:15 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

stocks_03
Stocks weekly forecast: GE, Nike and Gold miners in focus
By:
Fiona Cincotta
March 31, 2024 11:22 AM
    Market chart showing uptrend
    Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
    By:
    David Scutt
    March 22, 2024 09:56 PM
      Stock exchange building fascia
      Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about trading Reddit
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      March 21, 2024 04:05 AM
        Market trader analysing data
        Gold, USD/JPY, TLT ETF: Assessing trade setups for a Fed determined to cut rates
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 21, 2024 02:08 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.