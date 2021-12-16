Nike Q2 preview: Where next for Nike stock?

The brakes are set to be applied to Nike’s revenue growth and earnings are set to fall for the first time in over year as the company battles against supply chain disruption and rising costs.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
December 16, 2021 10:56 PM
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

When will Nike release Q2 earnings?

Nike will release second quarter earnings covering the three months to the end of November after US markets close on Monday December 20.

 

Nike Q2 earnings preview: what to expect from the results

Wall Street forecasts that revenue will be broadly flat year-on-year in the second quarter at $11.25 billion, with analysts expecting 4.5% growth in North America will be offset by declines overseas. China is the main concern, with analysts expecting a 6% fall in sales.

A beat here would install some confidence that Nike is navigating the supply crunch and able to counter rising costs, and investors will also be keen to hear how successful Nike has been at overcoming these challenges in December during the key holiday shopping season. Digital and Direct-to-Consumer sales should remain resilient and continue to represent a bigger proportion of revenue.

Vietnam has been at the centre of the disruption. The country is a key manufacturing hub for Nike. It is only one of two countries where Nike has over 100 factories (the other being China) and these have been heavily impacted by lockdowns that were imposed in July and August. Restrictions started to ease in September, but several analysts have warned the recovery will be slow as the industry grapples with labour shortages and costly Covid restrictions. Bank of America warned this will remain a problem into 2022, while BofA Global Research said it could last for as long as six months.

Nike is expected to book a gross margin of 44.1%. That would be up from 43.1% the year before but down from the 46.5% booked in the previous quarter. Nike could also surprise here, with some analysts eyeing as high as 44.6%, as it has been focused on selling its apparel and athletic footwear at full price and has been offering fewer promotions.

Still, we could see freight costs peak in the second quarter if Nike has flown more stock in order to ensure it has the inventory it needs over the busy holiday season, especially into North America where demand remains strong.

However, profitability at the bottom-line is expected to come under pressure with analysts anticipating diluted EPS will fall to $0.63 from $0.78 the year before. Nike has delivered a strong improvement in EPS for five consecutive quarters but is forecast to continue falling in the third quarter.

 

Where next for NKE stock?

Nike shares have risen 17% since the start of 2021, outperforming the majority of rivals but lagging the 27% rise seen in the S&P 500 this year. That compares to the 9.9% increase in Lululemon shares and steep double-digit declines for VF Corp and European rival Adidas. Meanwhile, we have seen Skechers shares book a 23.4% gain this year while Under Armour has performed in-line with the wider market by booking a 28.9% rise.

Nike shares have slipped over 7% since hitting all-time highs in early November of $177.5, marking a key level for the stock to open the door to new highs. Brokers remain bullish on Nike’s prospects over the next 12 months, even if it is likely to be challenging. The 36 covering Nike have a Buy rating on the stock and an average target price of $181.18, implying there is 10.5% potential upside from the current share price and that Nike can hit fresh record highs. Notably, the most recent upgrades have been above the average, with Cowen & Co raising its target to $189 from $180 yesterday and Tesley Advisory Group upping its target to $190 from $176 this morning.

Nike shares hit a three-month low of $144.36 in late September, which may act as a floor that, if broken, could see the stock push lower.

 

How to trade Nike stock

You can trade Nike shares with City Index in just four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Nike’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Shares market Equities Earnings Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.