Where next for Boohoo shares ahead of its quarterly results

Boohoo has gone from strength-to-strength over the past year, delivering faster growth and pouncing on the opportunity to buy failed high street brands. But can the online fashion retailer keep up the momentum after warning that growth will slow and margins will contract this year?

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 14, 2021 4:33 PM
Market trader analysing data
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst

When will Boohoo release its Q1 results?

Boohoo will release its first-quarter trading update on Tuesday June 15. This will cover the three months to the end of May 2021.

Boohoo earnings consensus: what to expect

The last year has been transformational for Boohoo. While the company has had to adapt quickly and had hurdles to overcome like virtually every other company, the pandemic has, overall, been hugely beneficial for the online fashion retailer.

Firstly, it has accelerated the shift to online shopping among consumers. Annual sales growth surged to 41% in the last financial year to the end of February 2021 from 27% in the prior year, before the pandemic hit.

Secondly, it has thinned out the market and given Boohoo the opportunity to capitalise on the weakness of its competitors by snapping up renowned brands at rock-bottom prices, having bought Debenhams in January and then the Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton brands from failed Arcadia in February.

This adds firepower for Boohoo, which has found of rhythm of identifying brands that are failing on the high street before buying them and revitalising them online. In fact, Boohoo has said its newly-acquired brands will contribute around five percentage points of growth towards its target to deliver 25% of annual sales growth this year.

Having only been bought earlier this year, the contribution of its newer brands should be felt more acutely as this will be the first full quarter that Boohoo has owned them.

The headline figure for its quarterly results is sales. Analysts are expecting Boohoo to report quarterly revenue of £461.7 million, which would be up 25.5% from the £367.8 million delivered the year before, and in-line with its annual growth target.

Also watch margins. The profitability of its established brands is expected to hold steady this year but newer brands will dilute its overall margin by 50 to 100 basis points. Overall, it is targeting an adjusted Ebitda margin of around 9.5% to 10% this year. It has said earnings will be second-half weighted this year due to the strong comparative period it will come up against in the first half following the boom in demand when the pandemic erupted.

Notably, the slower rate of growth and dip in margins this year will erode its position over rival ASOS. ASOS is a larger business, but Boohoo has been delivering superior growth and margins over recent years. Notably, ASOS has also been snapping up failed businesses after buying the Topshop and Miss Selfridge brands from Arcadia.  

Boohoo has not provided any guidance for this year beyond its topline growth and margin targets due to the uncertainty going forward, but investors will hope for a more buoyant outlook after it warned in May that the lower levels of returns, which has boosted margins and sales, will start to unwind and that carriage and freight costs were rising at significant rates.

Where next for the Boohoo share price?

After consolidating at the start of the year, the Boohoo share price has been forming a series of lower highs. 300p has recently offered support with the price rebounding off this level at the start of the month.  

The price is attempting to retake the 50 & 100 sma which are both flat. The MACD showed a bullish crossover keeping buyers hopeful. 

Any recovery would need to retake 350p the May high, which could open the door to 365p the April high before 378p the yearly high comes back into play. 

On the flip side, failure to retake the 50 & 100 sma could see Boohoo shares slip back towards 300p. 

How to trade Boohoo shares

You can trade Boohoo shares with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Boohoo’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

Related tags: Equities Stocks Earnings

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD analysis: Dollar extends positive 2024 start ahead of NFP – Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:04 AM
Dow challenges peak, Bitcoin’s mainstream moment is expected
Yesterday 06:55 PM
Dollar analysis: Dollar Index, AUD/USD outlook in focus
Yesterday 03:50 PM
NFP Preview: USD/CAD Bounce Nears 1.3385 Resistance Ahead of Jobs Reports
Yesterday 02:57 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX holds steady after jobs data Apple falls further
Yesterday 02:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

aus_02
ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
By:
David Scutt
December 19, 2023 02:00 AM
    Oil extraction
    ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
    By:
    David Scutt
    December 14, 2023 02:31 AM
      Market chart showing uptrend
      Soft landing narrative may see risk run riot unless inflation heats up
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 12, 2023 02:53 AM
        china_05
        S&P 500, China A50: A break and a bounce ahead of major event risk
        By:
        David Scutt
        December 11, 2023 11:28 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.