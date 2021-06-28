Where next for Bed Bath and Beyond shares ahead of its results

Bed Bath & Beyond shareholders are hoping the efforts made to reshape the business and the momentum built over the last year can start to pay off when it releases its first quarter results this week. We explain what to expect and consider how BBBY shares could react.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
June 28, 2021 5:19 PM
Graphic of trading data chart
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

Bed Bath & Beyond Q1 earnings: when will they be released?

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) will release first-quarter results before US markets open on Wednesday June 30, at 0815 EDT (1315 BST). This will cover the three months to the end of May.

What to expect from the BBBY results

BBBY has just completed the first phase of a three-year transformation plan and said it was looking to ‘start fresh’ in the new financial year after sharpening its size and scale, refining its portfolio of products, and strengthening its financial position. Last year, over 140 stores closed, it divested several non-core brands and it slashed over $1 billion off its debt pile.

It will be hoping to build on the momentum gathered over the past year. It has delivered comparable sales growth over three consecutive quarters and earnings have improved thanks to the shift to higher-margin online sales, which accounted for just under one-third of its total sales in the last financial year. It acquired over 10 million new digital customers, almost doubling the number of consumers buying online.

This will be helped by the fact that BBBY will be coming up against weak comparatives as the first-quarter of the last financial year covers the period when the pandemic first erupted and forced stores to close, which will flatter its results this year.

It has already said that net sales should be around 40% higher year-on-year, suggesting a figure of around $1.83 billion compared to $1.30 billion the year before. BBBY has said its margin should steadily improve this year and come in around 34% in the first quarter, delivering Ebitda of between $80 million to $90 million.

Analysts expect BBBY will turn to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.08 from a $1.96 loss the year before, while reported EPS of $0.05 would compare to an $2.44 loss.

Operationally, investors will want to hear about the initial performance of the new brands launched during the first-quarter - Nestwell, Haven and Simply Essential, which are three of the eight new launches BBBY plans to complete this year.

BBBY should have bought around $325 million of stock during the first-quarter after expanding its buyback programme last year, having previously planned on buying $300 million worth. That is part of the wider plan to up buybacks to $1 billion over the full year from a previous target of $825 million.

Investors will also want to see BBBY at least reaffirm its guidance for the full-year. The company is currently aiming to deliver $8.0 billion to $8.2 billion in sales and adjusted Ebitda of $500 million to $525 million.

Where next for the BBBY share price?

The Bed Bath and Beyond share price is trading above its ascending trendline dating back to mid-September. It trades above its gently upwards sloping 100 sma on the daily chart, and above the flat 50 sma suggesting a more neutral bias.  

The RSI is also showing a neutral bias at 50 ahead if earnings so a post earnings break out trade could be worth watching for.

Buyers could be looking for a breakout trade above 33p resistance from mid-March to target 45p the June high.  

Meanwhile sellers could be watching for a close below the ascending trendline at 25p and then 23p which could see sellers gain traction towards 17.8p.

How to trade Bed Bath & Beyond shares  

You can trade Bed Bath & Beyond shares with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Bed Bath & Beyond’ or ‘BBBY’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

Related tags: Equities Stocks Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Hot chocolate: The scolding trade of 2024
Yesterday 11:30 PM
USD/CAD Breakout: Insights on Extremes in Sentiment & Momentum
Yesterday 01:30 PM
Top surprises in 2024 – AUD/USD
Yesterday 07:00 AM
2025 Bitcoin Technical Outlook Preview
December 27, 2024 02:00 PM
2025 Bitcoin Fundamental Outlook
December 27, 2024 08:00 AM
2025 AUD/USD Technical Outlook Preview
December 26, 2024 04:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Feature image of stock market figures and indices
2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
By:
James Stanley
December 23, 2024 02:45 PM
    stocks_09
    2025 Forecast for US Equities (Fundamental)
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 23, 2024 01:33 PM
      Equities Weekly Forecast: Broadcom, MARA & GameStop
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 9, 2024 06:29 AM
        downtrend chart
        Equities weekly forecast: JP Morgan, Wells Fargo & PepsiCo
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 5, 2024 02:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.