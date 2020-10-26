Where election risks lie EURUSD

The final countdown to the U.S. election is underway. While equities have traded sideways in the lead up, market movements and positioning metrics suggest FX traders are convinced that a Democratic “Blue Wave” and another dose of U.S. fiscal stimulus is close by.

October 26, 2020 11:50 AM
Close-up of bank notes in different currencies

This high level of conviction stems from polls. However, for those who recall the 2016 U.S. election, Brexit, and the 2017 Australian election there are concerns that polls will again prove misleading.

More so given the outcome of the U.S. election is likely to depend on voting in a handful of swing states including Florida, seen as pivotal to Trump's re-election chances. Polls currently have Joe Biden ahead in Florida. However, there is a belief that the polls undercount support for Trump in swing states, now as they did in 2016.  

The risks then for FX traders are for an election outcome less smooth than priced. This would trigger a recovery in the U.S. dollar against a Euro currency becoming increasingly vulnerable due to a rapidly accelerating second wave of COVID19.

Also indicative of vulnerability, the latest IMM positioning data shows that the market is holding approximately a $27bn net short U.S dollar position and the bulk of the position is held against the Euro.

Which prompts the question, even if the election delivers the Democrat victory it is positioned for - will slowing European growth and a market already positioned long the EURUSD undermine its upside prospects?

Technically last week’s break and close above resistance 1.1780/00 was a positive development for the EURUSD and suggests the latest leg of the uptrend has commenced towards 1.2000/1.2150.

However for the short-term bias to remain in place, the EURUSD needs to remain above near-term support 1.1780 and has no place trading below last week’s 1.1688 low.

Aware that a break and close below 1.1688ish would erode the positive technical backdrop and warn that a retest and break of the 1.1612 low is underway, with risks towards 1.1500.

Where election risks lie - EURUSD

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 26th of October 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: EUR Forex Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
By:
James Stanley
February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Momentum Loses Ground Ahead of NFP Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 6, 2025 06:06 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 3, 2025 04:13 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.