What to watch when UK banks report Q2 results

RBS changed its name to NatWest 22nd July with the new chart providing limited information. The stock has picked up around 20% from 100p low which has offered support through most of the crisis. Investors should look for a break above 125p could point to further gains whilst any sign of 115p not holding could see the door open back to 100p

HSBC – 3rd August

HSBC has not only failed to hold its March lows but has declined further amid a combination of covid uncertainty and troubles over Hong Kong meaning investors are giving it a wide berth. The stock trades below its 50, 100 and 200 sma on a bearish chart. A rise above 390p could negate the current bearish trend although the path of least resistance is downwards.



