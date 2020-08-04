What Next For BP Share Price After 67 Billion Loss

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 4, 2020 6:23 PM
1 views
Oil rig in the sea
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The focus when BP reported today was always going to be in the dividend. After rival Shell slashed their dividend by 2/3rds surely it was only going to be a matter of time until BP followed suit?

BP cuts its dividend for the first time in decade after plunging into a record loss as the coronavirus pandemic crushed energy demand. The dividend was slashed by 50% to 5.25 cents, down from 10.5 cents a share. The last time that BP slashed its dividend was after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

Ugly but could have been worse?
BP reported $6.7 billion loss in Q2, compared with profits of $2.8 billion in the same period a year earlier. Whilst this is a very grim number, investors had been bracing themselves for worse, with expectations of a$6.8 billion loss. Thanks to the better than forecast loss investors are managing to look beyond the larger than forecast dividend cut sending the share price has soared 7%.

In Q2 the average price of oil declined by more than half to $29.50 a barrel, down from $70 per barrel in early January. This slump forced BP to announce write offs to the tune of $17 billion whilst also slashing 10,000 jobs to shore up the balance sheet.  BP breaks even at $40 per barrel.

The future’s green
With the demand for oil expected to remain weak and long term price forecast of oil remaining depressed pressure is expected to remain on oil majores. BP committed to its drive towards net zero. Ahead of the strategy presentation next month CEO Bernard Looney said the firm aims to increase its annual low carbon investment 10 fold to around $5 billion per year.  BP will also cut emissions and invest heavily in renewables.  

Chart thoughts
BP had been trading around -50% YTD after the covid rebound stalled early on. Today’s 7% jump in BP’s share price has push it above its descending trendline, which had held since early June. A close above trendline resistance turned support at this key 300p level could see the share price attack resistance in the region of 310p – 315p the 50 & 100 daily moving average.
Should BP fail to close above 300p then we could see the stock continue its downward trend towards 270p and 222p the March low.



Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
August 11, 2023 07:03 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
August 11, 2023 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
August 11, 2023 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
August 11, 2023 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
August 11, 2023 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
August 11, 2023 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Research
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
By:
Joshua Warner
August 11, 2023 03:03 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 11, 2023 12:46 PM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 11, 2023 07:04 AM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 10, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 10, 2023 12:48 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.