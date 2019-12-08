What mattered last week and a preview of the week ahead 9th December

What mattered last week:
U.S. equity markets recovered from a trade war-induced sell-off to close the week largely unchanged.
President Trump took a more aggressive stance with China suggesting a phase one deal could wait until after the 2020 elections, reinstating tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina as well as threatening France with tariffs.

December 9, 2019 4:50 AM

What mattered last week:

  • U.S. equity markets recovered from a trade war-induced sell-off to close the week largely unchanged.
  • President Trump took a more aggressive stance with China suggesting a phase one deal could wait until after the 2020 elections, reinstating tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina as well as threatening France with tariffs.
  • Two days later tensions eased after President Trump confirmed that trade talks with China are “moving right along”.
  • A bumper U.S. jobs report showed a 266,000 increase in jobs in November and resulted in the unemployment rate falling back to a five-decade low of 3.5%.
  • In Australia, the RBA kept interest rates on hold at 0.75%. Domestic economic data continued to disappoint as retail sales and Q3 GDP numbers both came in lower than expected.
  • A combination of trade worries and soft economic data sent the ASX200 -4% lower early last week before buyers emerged to help the index recover half of its losses, closing above 6700.
  • The AUDUSD enjoying a better week closing near .6830 as the U.S. dollar fell across the board in 4 of the 5 sessions.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: RBA Governor Lowe Speech, NAB business confidence, house price index (Tuesday), Westpac consumer confidence (Friday).

New Zealand: Business NZ PMI, Westpac consumer confidence (Friday).

China: CPI (Tuesday), total social financing, new yuan loans (Friday).

  • CPI (Tues): CPI is expected to slow to 3.4% in November from 3.8% in October given a decline in pork prices recently.

Japan: Tankan business survey, industrial production and capacity utilization (Friday)

  • Tankan (Fri): The Tankan large manufacturer's index is expected to soften again in Q4 as is the forward-looking outlook index.

U.S.: CPI (Wednesday), FOMC interest rate meeting (Thursday morning), retail sales (Friday).

  • FOMC meeting (Thur): Interest rates are expected to remain unchanged as is the forward-looking language in the statement thereby confirming the Fed remains data-dependent and unlikely to raise rates without a sustainable rise in inflation.
  • Retail sales (Fri): Retail sales are expected to remain firm in November. The headline rate should rise by 0.4% while the retail “control” group (excludes autos, gasoline stations, and building permits) should come in at 0.4%.

Canada: Housing starts, building permits (Tuesday), new housing price index (Friday).

Euro Area: German balance of trade (Monday), EA and German ZEW business survey (Tuesday), industrial production and ECB interest rate decision (Thursday).

  • ECB meeting (Thur): Having eased policy in the September meeting, no changes are expected to policy at this meeting. Rather, the focus will be on the new ECB President Christine Lagarde at her first governing meeting in charge to assess if she will follow in Draghi’s dovish footsteps.

UK: Balance of trade, industrial production, GDP (Tuesday), General Election (Thursday).

Related tags: Australia China Europe Japan UK US

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia articles

AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
By:
Matt Simpson
February 19, 2025 09:43 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      aus_04
      AUD/USD weekly outlook: AUD/NZD Implied vols rise into RBA, RBNZ
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 16, 2025 11:11 PM
        aus_08
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: Upside may be capped, but a cycle low could be in
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 9, 2025 11:52 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.