What mattered last week:

The first trading week of the New Year started in much the same volatile fashion as 2018 finished.

Grabbing headlines was a currency flash crash, which occurred during the handover period when bank traders in New York hand over the trading books to their colleagues in Asia. Usually an illiquid time of the day made worse by the holiday season.

Market sentiment prior to the currency flash crash was fragile following the release of a weak Chinese PMI number just a day earlier and then deteriorated further after Apple cut its Q1 guidance late in the New York trading day.

FX markets have becoming increasingly decentralised in recent years, through the increased use of e-trading platforms. Because of this, there are no official highs lows in FX, however we are informed the AUDUSD traded as low as .6715 and 104.10 in USDJPY.

In the U.S., the S&P500 closed the week +1.36% higher. Shaking off growth concerns from the Apple guidance cut well as a very soft ISM manufacturing index.

The rally in U.S equities followed a strong jobs report and optimism on the trade front, which eased growth slowdown concerns. Not to mention a speech from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell who communicated the Fed would remain patient and flexible if slower economic conditions warrant fewer rate hikes.

After enduring a roller coaster ride, the AUDUSD closed the week up over 1% near .7120, while the ASX200 closed the week down -0.62% at 5619.4.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: Balance of trade (Monday), building permits, NAB business confidence (Thursday), retail sales (Friday).

Retail sales (Fri): The headwinds from ongoing falls in housing prices continues to challenge households and there is a risk that consumers become increasingly cautious in coming months. However, for November the expectation is for a +0.4% m/m gain in retail sales. The y/y pace drops to +2.7% (from 3.6%) due to a particularly strong Nov 2017 number dropping out of the annual calculation.

Building permits (Friday).

China: Foreign exchange reserves and U.S.- China trade talks (Monday), CPI and PPI (Thursday).

Japan: Consumer confidence (Tuesday), leading economic index (Wednesday), current account (Friday).

U.S.: Factory orders (Tuesday), balance of trade and Jolts jobs opening (Wednesday), new homes sales, CPI (Friday).

CPI (Fri): Falling gasoline pump prices are likely to result in a -0.2% drop in headline CPI. Core prices should come in at a +0.2% supported by buoyant domestic demand. These numbers would slow the y/y rate in headline CPI to +1.8% from +2.2% while core remains unchanged at +2.2%.

Canada: Ivey PMI (Tuesday), balance of trade (Wednesday), housing starts and Bank of Canada interest rate decision (Thursday), building permits, new housing price index (Friday).

BoC interest rate decision (Thur): The consensus is for no change in interest rates, after Governor Poloz was more dovish at the December BoC meeting. Lower oil prices remain a risk to Canadian growth, to the point the market is now pricing the small probability of a cut for 2019.

Euro Area: German and EA retail sales as well as German factory orders (Monday), German industrial production and EA business confidence, economic sentiment (Tuesday), German balance of trade, EA employment (Wednesday).

UK: Halifax house price index (Tuesday), industrial production, balance of trade, GDP (Friday).

UK monthly GDP (Fri): The slowing global economy as well as Brexit concerns continue to weigh and should ensure a further slowing of the m/m rate from +0.1% to flat, with risk for a small decline in November.

TECH-FX TRADING PTY LTD (ACN 617 797 645) is an Authorised Representative (001255203) of JB Alpha Ltd (ABN 76 131 376 415) which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL no. 327075)

Trading foreign exchange, futures and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, futures or CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss in excess of your deposited funds and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange, futures and CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. It is important to note that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Any advice provided is general advice only. It is important to note that: