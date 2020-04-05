What mattered last week:
- After strong gains the previous week, U.S. equity markets fell 2.1% as the COVID-19 crisis deepened.
- However, volatility continues to subside from the extreme levels of March and a reliable measure of overall volatility, the VIX Index has dropped over 45% from recent highs.
- Economic data confirming the impact of the crisis as jobless claims in the U.S. rose by 6.65 million, taking the 2 week total to almost 10 million.
- Ensuring yields on U.S. 10-year bond ratcheted lower again to close near 0.59%.
- Following a strong rally the previous week, gold eased -0.50% last week, to close near U.S $1618.
- Undoubtedly the star of last week’s show, crude oil futures, which rallied over 30% to close the week above U.S $28.00/bbl on reports of production cuts.
- Locally, the ASX200 benefiting from the Australian government’s management of the COVID-19 crisis and its wage subsidy program to close the week over 4.5% high at 5067.5.
- In FX, the AUDUSD fell over 2.50% to .6000c as the U.S. dollar recovered some of the previous week’s losses.
For the week ahead, the key events are:
Australia: Balance of trade, RBA interest rate decision (Tuesday), housing finance (Wednesday), RBA financial stability review (Thursday).
- RBA interest rate decision (Tuesday): After cutting rates by 50bp in March and starting QE, the RBA is expected to keep rates on hold this month at their lower bound of 0.25%.
New Zealand: NZIER business confidence and Global Dairy Trade auction (Tuesday).
China: CPI and PPI (Friday).
Japan: Current account, machinery orders (Wednesday), machine tool orders (Thursday).
U.S: JOLTS job openings (Tuesday), FOMC meeting minutes (Thursday), CPI (Friday).
- FOMC meeting minutes (Thursday): Is likely to confirm the Federal Reserve is prepared to ease again if needed.
Canada: BoC business outlook survey (Monday), IVEY PMI (Tuesday), housing starts and building permits (Wednesday), employment (Thursday).
Euro Area: German factory orders (Monday), German industrial production (Tuesday), German balance of trade and current account (Thursday).
UK: GDP (Thursday).
