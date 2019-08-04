What mattered last week and a preview of the week ahead 5th August

What mattered last week:
A tough week for stocks as the S&P500 closed -3% lower as the U.S. unexpectedly announced a 10% tariff on U.S. $300 billion worth of Chinese goods starting Sep 1.
If fully passed on to U.S. consumers it will represent a U.S $30 billion dollar tax increase. Not a huge number in itself given the size of the U.S. economy. The greater damage is likely to be the hit to business confidence from an intensification of the trade war.

August 5, 2019 6:03 AM

What mattered last week:

  • A tough week for stocks as the S&P500 closed -3% lower as the U.S. unexpectedly announced a 10% tariff on U.S. $300 billion worth of Chinese goods starting Sep 1.
  • If fully passed on to U.S. consumers it will represent a U.S $30 billion dollar tax increase. Not a huge number in itself given the size of the U.S. economy. The greater damage is likely to be the hit to business confidence from an intensification of the trade war.
  • The FOMC disappointed the market by describing last week’s 25bp cut to interest rates as a “mid-cycle adjustment” rather than the start of an extended easing cycle.
  • The rate markets disagreed with this assessment. Current pricing indicates another 4 cuts are likely over the next 18 months starting with a 25bp cut in September.
  • The entire German yield curve went negative for the first time ever as the scramble to safe haven assets intensified.
  • The ASX200 finally traded above its 2007 highs, finishing the month of July with a 2.93% gain to lock in seven straight months of gains for 2019.
  • In FX, the AUDUSD closed near .68c as “risk off” enveloped FX markets.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: RBA interest rate decision (Tuesday), housing finance (Wednesday), Statement on Monetary Policy (Friday).

  • RBA interest rate decision (Tuesday): Following two successive rate cuts the RBA is expected to remain on hold in August to allow time to assess the impact of recent rate cuts as well as the Federal Governments tax cuts. The statement is likely to retain an easing bias to be repeated in Fridays SoMP.

New Zealand: Employment (Tuesday), RBNZ interstate rate decision (Wednesday).

  • RBNZ interest rate decision (Wednesday): The market is expecting a 25 bp cut to the OCR at Wednesdays meeting taking the cash rate to 1.25%. A follow up cut is then expected to be delivered in either September or October.

China: Caixin services and composite PMI (Monday), foreign exchange reserves (Wednesday), balance of trade (Thursday), CPI (Friday).

Japan: Leading economic index (Tuesday), current account (Thursday), Q2 GDP (Friday).

  • Q2 GDP (Friday): Japanese Q2 GDP is expected to show weak growth of just 0.1% quarter on quarter or 0.4% year on year.

U.S.: Non-manufacturing ISM (Tuesday), PPI (Friday).

Fed speakers on the wires this week include Brainard, Bullard and Evans.

Reporting season is winding down with only 7% of U.S. S&P 500 companies due to report this week.

Canada: Ivey PMI and new housing price index (Thursday), employment (Friday).

Euro Area: German factory orders and construction (Tuesday), German industrial production (Wednesday), balance of trade (Friday).

UK: Markit/CIPS services PMI (Tuesday), Q2 GDP (Friday).

Disclaimer

TECH-FX TRADING PTY LTD (ACN 617 797 645) is an Authorised Representative (001255203) of JB Alpha Ltd (ABN 76 131 376 415) which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL no. 327075)

Trading foreign exchange, futures and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, futures or CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss in excess of your deposited funds and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange, futures and CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. It is important to note that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Any advice provided is general advice only. It is important to note that:

  • The advice has been prepared without taking into account the client’s objectives, financial situation or needs.
  • The client should therefore consider the appropriateness of the advice, in light of their own objectives, financial situation or needs, before following the advice.
  • If the advice relates to the acquisition or possible acquisition of a particular financial product, the client should obtain a copy of, and consider, the PDS for that product before making any decision.
Related tags: China Australia Europe Japan UK US

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest China articles

china_05
US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    China Tariffs Persist, Oil's Retracement Deepens
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 4, 2025 08:40 AM
      crypto_03
      Oil Wipes Out 2025 Gains, Bitcoin Holds Above $100,000
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      January 28, 2025 10:00 AM
        japan_08
        USD/JPY rattled amid tech rout as China’s DeepSeek launches open AI
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 27, 2025 11:16 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.