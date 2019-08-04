What mattered last week:

A tough week for stocks as the S&P500 closed -3% lower as the U.S. unexpectedly announced a 10% tariff on U.S. $300 billion worth of Chinese goods starting Sep 1.

If fully passed on to U.S. consumers it will represent a U.S $30 billion dollar tax increase. Not a huge number in itself given the size of the U.S. economy. The greater damage is likely to be the hit to business confidence from an intensification of the trade war.

The FOMC disappointed the market by describing last week’s 25bp cut to interest rates as a “mid-cycle adjustment” rather than the start of an extended easing cycle.

The rate markets disagreed with this assessment. Current pricing indicates another 4 cuts are likely over the next 18 months starting with a 25bp cut in September.

The entire German yield curve went negative for the first time ever as the scramble to safe haven assets intensified.

The ASX200 finally traded above its 2007 highs, finishing the month of July with a 2.93% gain to lock in seven straight months of gains for 2019.

In FX, the AUDUSD closed near .68c as “risk off” enveloped FX markets.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: RBA interest rate decision (Tuesday), housing finance (Wednesday), Statement on Monetary Policy (Friday).

RBA interest rate decision (Tuesday): Following two successive rate cuts the RBA is expected to remain on hold in August to allow time to assess the impact of recent rate cuts as well as the Federal Governments tax cuts. The statement is likely to retain an easing bias to be repeated in Fridays SoMP.

New Zealand: Employment (Tuesday), RBNZ interstate rate decision (Wednesday).

RBNZ interest rate decision (Wednesday): The market is expecting a 25 bp cut to the OCR at Wednesdays meeting taking the cash rate to 1.25%. A follow up cut is then expected to be delivered in either September or October.

China: Caixin services and composite PMI (Monday), foreign exchange reserves (Wednesday), balance of trade (Thursday), CPI (Friday).

Japan: Leading economic index (Tuesday), current account (Thursday), Q2 GDP (Friday).

Q2 GDP (Friday): Japanese Q2 GDP is expected to show weak growth of just 0.1% quarter on quarter or 0.4% year on year.

U.S.: Non-manufacturing ISM (Tuesday), PPI (Friday).

Fed speakers on the wires this week include Brainard, Bullard and Evans.

Reporting season is winding down with only 7% of U.S. S&P 500 companies due to report this week.

Canada: Ivey PMI and new housing price index (Thursday), employment (Friday).

Euro Area: German factory orders and construction (Tuesday), German industrial production (Wednesday), balance of trade (Friday).

UK: Markit/CIPS services PMI (Tuesday), Q2 GDP (Friday).

