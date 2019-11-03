What mattered last week and a preview of the week ahead 4th November

What mattered last week:
A fourth consecutive week of gains that resulted in new all-time highs for the S&P500 and the NASDAQ.
Supported by good September quarter earnings reports. More than three-quarters of companies that have reported thus far have beaten estimates.
As well as by the Fed cutting rates for the third time in 2019, and stronger than expected U.S. economic data including Q3 GDP and October jobs report.
And despite another delay to Brexit with the UK now set to go to the polls for a general election on December 12.
Locally, the ASX200 closed the week down 1% near 6670 after a poor report from ANZ and a 7% fall in the price of iron ore.
Increased speculation that the RBA has finished its easing cycle, helped the AUDUSD closed at its highest level in 3months near .6900c.

November 4, 2019 4:10 AM

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: Retail sales (Monday), RBA interest rate decision (Tuesday), balance of trade (Thursday), RBA Statement of Monetary Policy and home loans (Friday).

  • RBA interest rate decision (Tue): The RBA is unanimously expected to keep interest rates on hold at 0.75% to allow sufficient time for the previous three rate cuts to gain traction.

New Zealand: Employment Q3 (Wednesday), business inflation expectations Q4 (Thursday).

  • Employment Q3 (Wed): The unemployment rate is expected to rise to 4.1% in Q3 providing some payback after Q2’s strong 3.9% print and in line with slowing growth.

China: Caixin service and composite PMI (Tuesday), foreign exchange reserves (Thursday).

Japan: BoJ Monetary Policy meeting minutes (Wednesday), Reuters Tankan Index (Thursday), coincident index and leading economic index (Friday).

U.S.: Factory orders (Tuesday), balance of trade ISM non-manufacturing, JOLTS (Wednesday), Michigan consumer sentiment (Friday).

Fed speakers on the wires include Evans, Williams, Harker, and Bostic.

September quarter earnings reporting season continues with 80 companies in the S&P500 scheduled to report including Disney, Uber, and Tesla.

Canada: Balance of trade (Wednesday), Ivey PMI (Thursday), employment and building permits (Friday).

  • Employment (Fri): After strong gains of 53.7K and 81.1K in September and August, the expectation is for a modest gain of 5k with the unemployment rate rising to 5.7%.

Euro Area: EA PPI (Tuesday), German factory orders and EA retail sales (Wednesday), German industrial production and construction (Thursday), German balance of trade (Friday).

UK: Markit/CIPS UK services PMI (Tuesday), BoE meeting (Thursday).

