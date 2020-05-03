What mattered last week:

After a strong start the week the S&P500 finished modestly lower as U.S. – China tensions increased.

Nonetheless, the S&P500 enjoyed its best month since 1987, finishing April almost 13% higher!!

Economic data continued to deteriorate including a -4.8% annualized fall in U.S. GDP but it’s a known “known” and the Federal Reserve reiterated they will support the economy until employment and activity recovers.

3.4 million filed for jobless claims last week, taking the total number of unemployed Americans to 30 million.

Volatility, as measured by the VIX index, rose 3.5% to 37.2.

U.S. 10-year yields closed mostly unchanged near 0.63%.

Gold slipped -1.63% lower closing near $1700.

Crude oil futures rallied over 16% to close near $20.00/bbl.

The ASX200 fell -5% on Friday giving back gains from earlier in the week, closing at 5245.9.

In FX, a similar story as the AUDUSD fell into the weekend erasing earlier gains, to close near .6420.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

The main focus of traders again this week will be on the number of new Covid-19 cases to help determine the timing of partial re-opening of economies.

Australia: Building approvals (Monday), RBA interest rate meeting (Tuesday), balance of trade (Thursday), RBA Statement on Monetary Policy (Friday)

RBA interest rate meeting (Tuesday): Following the significant easing in policy announced in March there are unlikely to be any policy changes announced this meeting. Keep an eye out for updated economic forecasts in Fridays SoMP.

New Zealand: Building approvals (Tuesday), employment (Wednesday), business inflation expectations for Q2 (Thursday).

China: Caixin services and composite PMI as well as balance of trade (Thursday).

Japan: Nothing of note.

U.S: ISM non-manufacturing and balance of trade (Tuesday), initial jobless claims (Thursday), employment (Friday).

Employment (Friday): The market is braced and ready for the largest rise in unemployment ever from 4.4% in March to 16% in April.

March quarter earnings continue with reports from companies including Walt Disney, General Motors, and Twilio.

Canada: Balance of trade. IVEY PMI (Thursday), employment (Friday).

Employment (Friday): The unemployment rate is expected to double this month from 7.8% to 16.0%.

Euro Area: EA retail sales (Wednesday), German industrial production (Thursday), German balance of trade, and current account (Friday).

UK: Bank of England interest rate meeting (Thursday).