What mattered last week:

U.S. stock indices spent most of last week consolidated the gains of the past two months, before staging a rally on Friday, which ensured the S&P 500 etched out a 0.39% gain for the week and a 2.97% gain for the month of February

The month of February was also a rewarding month for Chinese investors with the Shanghai Composite Index closing +13.79% higher for the month.

Geopolitical developments never far away as the expected postponement to tariffs on Chinese goods was confirmed, the second summit in Vietnam between President Trump and Kim Jong Un broke down, and the decades old Pakistan/India tensions flared again.

Real GDP in the U.S. rose by +2.6% in Q4 2018 and despite this being a notable deceleration from the +3.4% growth in Q3, it beat the consensus estimate of +2.2% by a wide margin.

The stronger than expected U.S. GDP data resulted in both the U.S. dollar and U.S. interest rates finishing the week higher.

The rally in the U.S. dollar appears to have caught the eye of President Trump who over the weekend said the U.S. dollar was too strong.

Closer to home, the ASX200 finished the week marginally higher at 6192.7 aided by a strong rally in healthcare and financial stocks.

The AUDUSD closed the week below .7100c as more talk of interest rate cuts, a soft housing market and the risk of a soft GDP number looming this week, all weighed.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: Building permits, 4Q inventories and company operating profit (Monday), 4Q current account and RBA interest rate meeting (Tuesday), RBA Governor Lowe speech, 4Q GDP (Wednesday), retail sales, balance of trade (Thursday).

RBA interest rate meeting (Tuesday): The RBA is expected to leave interest rates on hold at 1.50% and communicate a neutral outlook on interest rates.

The RBA is expected to leave interest rates on hold at 1.50% and communicate a neutral outlook on interest rates. GDP (Wednesday): The partial components of the Australian GDP data released thus far, indicate that the Q4 GDP number will be around 0.3% and fall short of the +0.6% number forecast by the RBA. Softer retail sales, trade, and construction work is likely to weigh, while robust government spending may provide some offset.

New Zealand: ANZ commodity price and global dairy auction (Tuesday), manufacturing sales (Friday).

China: Caixin services PMI (Tuesday), FX reserves (Thursday), balance of trade (Friday).

Japan: Nikkei services PMI (Tuesday), leading economic index (Thursday), 4Q GDP (final) and current account (Friday).

U.S.: ISM nonmanufacturing, new home sales, Federal budget (Wednesday), balance of trade, Beige book (Thursday), 4Q productivity and costs, consumer credit and non-farm payrolls (Friday).

Fed speakers on the wire this week include Rosengren, Brainard and Federal Reserve chairman Powell on Friday.

Non-farm payrolls (Friday): is expected to confirm the labour market remains strong with payroll growth of 180,000, and the unemployment rate to fall to 3.9%.

Canada: Balance of trade, Ivey PMI building permits, Bank of Canada interest rate meeting (Thursday), building permits, and employment (Friday).

Bank of Canada interest rate meeting (Thursday): Disappointed GDP figures last week is likely to see the Bank of Canada remain on hold at 1.75% though still with an intention to raise interest rates in the second half of 2019.

Euro Area: EA PPI (Monday), EA retail sales (Tuesday), ECB interest rate meeting (Thursday), German factory orders (Friday).

ECB meeting (Thursday): The market is expecting President Draghi to deliver a dovish message including new information on future policy which may include a new round of (LTRO) cheap bank finance.

UK: Construction PMI (Monday), Markit/CIPS services PMI (Tuesday), Halifax house price index (Thursday), consumer inflation expectations (Friday).

