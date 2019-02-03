What mattered last week:

An eventful week as the Fed completed its U turn, to deliver a more dovish than expected message at the Federal Reserve interest rate meeting.

In the statement, Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell said the case for raising rates had “weakened somewhat” and that the FOMC would be patient and flexible in assessing its next move.

The FOMC statement also raised hopes that the Fed may pause at year end the shrinking of its balance sheet (Quantitative Tightening) currently underway.

China - U.S. trade talks in Washington finished on a positive note and U.S. trade negotiators agreed to visit China in mid-February for another round of talks.

The positive sentiment enabled the S&P500 to finished the month of January with a 7.87% gain. A neat off-set to the sharp 9% fall experienced during December of 2018.

Tragedy as a tailings dam failed at Vales iron ore mine in Brazil which drove up the price of Australian Iron Ore mining stocks However -

Nerves in the banking sector ahead of the release of the final report from the banking Royal Commission on Monday saw the ASX200 finish at 5862.8 ~0.75% lower.

The AUDUSD finished the week almost 1% higher, at .7250, boosted by the factors mentioned above.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: Building permits (Monday), retail sales, balance of trade and RBA interest rate meeting (Tuesday), RBA governor Lowe speech (Wednesday), RBA Statement of Monetary Policy (Friday).

RBA interest rate meeting (Tuesday): The RBA is expected to keep interest rates on hold at 1.50%. There is a growing expectation for a reduction in interest rates before year end, with a cut now ~ 70% priced.

RBA Statement of Monetary Policy (Friday): The RBA is likely to cut both GDP and inflation forecasts for 2019, thereby signalling a weakening of its mild tightening bias.

The Australian earnings reporting season starts this week with reports from companies including CBA and Newscorp. The final report from the banking Royal Commission is due to be released on Monday afternoon.

New Zealand: Building permits (Monday), global dairy auction and labour force report (Thursday).

Labour Force (Thursday): In Q3, the unemployment rate fell sharply from 4.4% to 3.9%. This quarter the market is looking for some payback with a rise in the unemployment rate to 4.3%, which would still be consistent with a strengthening labour market.

China: Foreign exchange reserves (Thursday).

Japan: Nikkei services PMI (Tuesday), leading economic index (Thursday), current account (Friday).

U.S.: Factory orders (Monday), ISM non-manufacturing (Wednesday), preliminary 4Q productivity and costs (Thursday), consumer credit (Friday). Keep an eye out also for durable goods, GDP and retail sales which were delayed during the recent government shutdown.

Fed speakers this week include, Kashkari, Mester, Bullard and Fed Chair Powell (Thursday). Finally, this week U.S. earnings reporting season continues.

Canada: Balance of trade (Wednesday), Ivey PMI, housing starts and building permits (Thursday), labour force data (Friday).

Employment (Friday): The market is forecasting a 5K increase in employment in January with the unemployment rate rising to 5.7% from 5.6%.

Euro Area: EA PPI (Monday), EA retail sales (Tuesday), German factory orders (Wednesday), German industrial production (Thursday), Germany balance of trade (Friday).

UK: Construction PMI (Monday), Markit/CIPS services PMI (Tuesday), Halifax housing price index and BoE interest rate meeting and inflation report (Thursday).

BoE interest rate meeting and inflation report (Thursday): The BoE is expected to keep interest rates on hold at 0.75% as Brexit uncertainties continue. The inflation report is likely to see forecasts for near term CPI and growth revised lower and the BoE may flag a slower pace of tightening than was expected late last year.

Disclaimer



TECH-FX TRADING PTY LTD (ACN 617 797 645) is an Authorised Representative (001255203) of JB Alpha Ltd (ABN 76 131 376 415) which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL no. 327075)

Trading foreign exchange, futures and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, futures or CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss in excess of your deposited funds and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange, futures and CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. It is important to note that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Any advice provided is general advice only. It is important to note that: