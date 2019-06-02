What mattered last week and a preview of the week ahead 3rd June

What mattered last week:
The S&P500 closed the week down around -2.5% and almost -7% for the month, providing a ringing endorsement to the “sell in May and go away” theory.
Sending the U.S. stock market lower, a further escalation in trade tensions with China and President Trump's announcement of tariffs on imports from Mexico, unless Mexico halts “illegal migrants”.

June 3, 2019 7:15 AM

What mattered last week:

  • The S&P500 closed the week down around -2.5% and almost -7% for the month, providing a ringing endorsement to the “sell in May and go away” theory.
  • Sending the U.S. stock market lower, a further escalation in trade tensions with China and President Trump's announcement of tariffs on imports from Mexico, unless Mexico halts “illegal migrants”. 
  • Yields on the U.S. 10 Treasury closed the week at 2.13%, driving the 3mth/10yr yield curve to close at -19bp. Keep in mind the inversion of the yield curve has often provided a timely and accurate early warning of recession in the U.S.
  • Tumbling U.S. yields undermined the efforts of the U.S. dollar to break above recent highs.
  • Locally, the ASX 200 finished the week over 1% higher, still enjoying the benefits of the surprise Federal election result and upcoming interest rate cuts.
  • Crude oil finishing the month almost 10% lower near $53.00, while gold enjoyed a flight to quality bid closing above $1305.00.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: ANZ job adverts, 1Q company profits, business inventories (Monday), current account, retail sales and RBA interest rate meeting (Tuesday), 1Q GDP (Wednesday), balance of trade (Thursday), home loans (Friday).

  • RBA interest rate meeting (Tues): The RBA is expected to cut the cash rate by 25bp to 1.25% and communicate an easing bias. The statement will also note that growth and inflation remain subdued and downside risks to the labour market. However, with the market already fully priced for 3 cuts over the next 12 months, the bar to “out doving” the market on Tuesday is set very high.
  • Q1 GDP (Wed): With key partial GDP components still to drop early on this week, preliminary forecasts sit around 0.4% quarter on quarter and 1.7% year on year, the slowest pace of growth in 6 years.

New Zealand: 1Q terms of trade (Tuesday), global dairy trade index (Wednesday).

China: Caixin manufacturing PMI (Monday), Caixin services PMI (Wednesday) and foreign reserves (Friday).

Japan: Nikkei services PMI (Wednesday), household spending and the leading economic index (Friday).

U.S.: Construction spending, ISM (Tuesday), factory orders (Wednesday), balance of trade, productivity and costs (Thursday), employment report (Friday).

Fed Speakers on the wires this week include Quarles, Daly, Bullard, Kaplan, Williams, Fed Chair Powell, Bostic and Clarida.

  • ISM (Tuesday): The market is looking for a drop in May from 52.8 to 51.5.
  • Employment Report (Friday): The market is looking for a gain of 190,000 jobs in May, keeping the unemployment rate stable at 3.6%.

Canada: RBC manufacturing PMI (Monday), 1Q productivity (Wednesday), balance of trade (Thursday), Ivey PMI (Thursday), labour force survey (Friday).

Euro Area: EA unemployment and flash inflation (Tuesday), EA PPI and retail sales (Wednesday), German factory orders and ECB interest rate meeting (Thursday), German balance of trade and industrial production (Friday).

  • ECB interest rate meeting (Thursday): No change in interest rates is expected. Instead the focus will be on the details of the latest TLTRO measure i.e. cheap funding for banks and updated staff economic projections.

UK: Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI (Monday), Markit/CIPS services PMI (Wednesday), Halifax price index (Friday).

Related tags: Australia Japan US UK Europe China

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia articles

AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
By:
Matt Simpson
February 19, 2025 09:43 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      aus_04
      AUD/USD weekly outlook: AUD/NZD Implied vols rise into RBA, RBNZ
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 16, 2025 11:11 PM
        aus_08
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: Upside may be capped, but a cycle low could be in
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 9, 2025 11:52 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.