What mattered last week:
- The S&P500 closed the week down around -2.5% and almost -7% for the month, providing a ringing endorsement to the “sell in May and go away” theory.
- Sending the U.S. stock market lower, a further escalation in trade tensions with China and President Trump's announcement of tariffs on imports from Mexico, unless Mexico halts “illegal migrants”.
- Yields on the U.S. 10 Treasury closed the week at 2.13%, driving the 3mth/10yr yield curve to close at -19bp. Keep in mind the inversion of the yield curve has often provided a timely and accurate early warning of recession in the U.S.
- Tumbling U.S. yields undermined the efforts of the U.S. dollar to break above recent highs.
- Locally, the ASX 200 finished the week over 1% higher, still enjoying the benefits of the surprise Federal election result and upcoming interest rate cuts.
- Crude oil finishing the month almost 10% lower near $53.00, while gold enjoyed a flight to quality bid closing above $1305.00.
For the week ahead, the key events are:
Australia: ANZ job adverts, 1Q company profits, business inventories (Monday), current account, retail sales and RBA interest rate meeting (Tuesday), 1Q GDP (Wednesday), balance of trade (Thursday), home loans (Friday).
- RBA interest rate meeting (Tues): The RBA is expected to cut the cash rate by 25bp to 1.25% and communicate an easing bias. The statement will also note that growth and inflation remain subdued and downside risks to the labour market. However, with the market already fully priced for 3 cuts over the next 12 months, the bar to “out doving” the market on Tuesday is set very high.
- Q1 GDP (Wed): With key partial GDP components still to drop early on this week, preliminary forecasts sit around 0.4% quarter on quarter and 1.7% year on year, the slowest pace of growth in 6 years.
New Zealand: 1Q terms of trade (Tuesday), global dairy trade index (Wednesday).
China: Caixin manufacturing PMI (Monday), Caixin services PMI (Wednesday) and foreign reserves (Friday).
Japan: Nikkei services PMI (Wednesday), household spending and the leading economic index (Friday).
U.S.: Construction spending, ISM (Tuesday), factory orders (Wednesday), balance of trade, productivity and costs (Thursday), employment report (Friday).
Fed Speakers on the wires this week include Quarles, Daly, Bullard, Kaplan, Williams, Fed Chair Powell, Bostic and Clarida.
- ISM (Tuesday): The market is looking for a drop in May from 52.8 to 51.5.
- Employment Report (Friday): The market is looking for a gain of 190,000 jobs in May, keeping the unemployment rate stable at 3.6%.
Canada: RBC manufacturing PMI (Monday), 1Q productivity (Wednesday), balance of trade (Thursday), Ivey PMI (Thursday), labour force survey (Friday).
Euro Area: EA unemployment and flash inflation (Tuesday), EA PPI and retail sales (Wednesday), German factory orders and ECB interest rate meeting (Thursday), German balance of trade and industrial production (Friday).
- ECB interest rate meeting (Thursday): No change in interest rates is expected. Instead the focus will be on the details of the latest TLTRO measure i.e. cheap funding for banks and updated staff economic projections.
UK: Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI (Monday), Markit/CIPS services PMI (Wednesday), Halifax price index (Friday).