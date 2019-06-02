What mattered last week and a preview of the week ahead 3rd June

What mattered last week:

The S&P500 closed the week down around -2.5% and almost -7% for the month, providing a ringing endorsement to the “sell in May and go away” theory.

Sending the U.S. stock market lower, a further escalation in trade tensions with China and President Trump's announcement of tariffs on imports from Mexico, unless Mexico halts “illegal migrants”.