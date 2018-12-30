What mattered last week:

In a Christmas holiday shortened week, equity market volatility remained elevated.

Equity markets under pressure initially as it was revealed President Donald Trump had discussed firing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell following the latest interest rate rise from the Federal Reserve.

A partial shutdown of the United States Government by President Donald Trump after the Senate failed to pass a budget that included $U.S. 5bn to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

After re-opening post the Christmas holiday, the S&P500 staged a one day 5% rally. The rally the result of a combination of several factors including relief that Jerome Powell would not be fired, better U.S. holiday credit card spending data +5.1%, crude oil bouncing back from technical support near $42.00 and talk of a large end of quarter portfolio rebalance that involved selling bonds and buying equities.

This enabled the S&P500 to close the week +2.75% while in Australia the ASX 200 rose +3.40%, to close above 5650.

Elsewhere, the AUDUSD closed the week at .7040, just above year to date lows as traders mulled over the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) removing the 30% cap on the flow of interest-only housing loans, a move which some feel suggests possible regulatory concern over the fragile state of the housing market.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: Private sector credit (Monday).

New Zealand: Global diary trade auction (Thursday).

China: NBS manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI (Monday), Caixin manufacturing PMI (Wednesday), Caixin composite PMI, Caixin services PMI (Friday).

Japan: nothing of note.

U.S.: ISM manufacturing (Thursday), employment (Friday).

ISM (Thursday) : Regional manufacturing surveys have disappointed of late which suggest manufacturing activity continues to soften. The market is looking for the December ISM to fall to 58.0 from 59.6, with risks for a larger than consensus decline.

: Regional manufacturing surveys have disappointed of late which suggest manufacturing activity continues to soften. The market is looking for the December ISM to fall to 58.0 from 59.6, with risks for a larger than consensus decline. Employment (Friday): The market is looking for a 175k print for NFPs in December. The unemployment rate is expected to remain stable at 3.7%, with average hourly earnings expected to rise by 0.3%.

Fed speakers on the wires this week include, Jerome Powell, Bullard and Barkin all on Friday.

Canada: RBC manufacturing PMI (Thursday), employment (Friday).

Employment (Friday): The market is expecting an increase of 5k in December after a whopping 94.1K increase in November and for the unemployment rate to edge higher to 5.7%, from 5.6% in November.

Euro Area: German unemployment, EA Flash CPI and PPI (Friday).

EA Flash CPI (Fri): With the recent oil price falls feeding through to pump prices, the headline inflation rate is expected to fall to 1.8% y/y from 1.9% y/y in November.

UK: Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI (Wednesday), BoE consumer credit, mortgage approvals and Markit/CIPS UK services PMI (Friday).

Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI (Wed): With Brexit uncertainty continuing, the market is expecting a further fall in the manufacturing reading this month to 52.5 from 53.1 in November.

Disclaimer



TECH-FX TRADING PTY LTD (ACN 617 797 645) is an Authorised Representative (001255203) of JB Alpha Ltd (ABN 76 131 376 415) which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL no. 327075)

Trading foreign exchange, futures and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, futures or CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss in excess of your deposited funds and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange, futures and CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. It is important to note that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Any advice provided is general advice only. It is important to note that: