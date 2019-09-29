What mattered last week:

The S&P500 fell for a second week running after the Democrats opened an impeachment inquiry into President Trump as well as mixed signals on the U.S.- China trade war.

Specifically reports emerged on Friday that the White House was considering restricting U.S. investment in Chinese companies.

Another chapter in the Brexit saga as the UK Supreme Court concluded that PM Boris Johnsons suspension of parliament was unlawful.

Economic data in Europe continued to deteriorate highlighted by business PMI’s falling again in September.

Locally, RBA Governor Lowe delivered a speech titled “An economic update” that contained enough dovish elements to suggest the RBA will cut rates again this coming Tuesday.

The AUDUSD closed the week relatively unchanged near .6770.

As did the ASX 200, closing ~6716.1 as bank stocks remained firm and offsetting losses in resource stocks, including BHP which fell -2.1%.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: Private sector credit (Monday), building approvals and RBA interest rate meeting, balance of trade (Thursday), retail sales (Friday).

RBA interest rate meeting (Tuesday): After dovish RBA minutes and unemployment rose to a 12 month high, the interest rate market is now 80% priced for a cut to 0.75% on Tuesday.

New Zealand: Building approvals, ANZ business confidence (Monday), NZEIR business confidence (Tuesday), global dairy trade auction (Wednesday), business NZ PMI (Friday).

China: NBS manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI, Caixin manufacturing PMI (Monday).

Japan: Retail sales, industrial production, housing starts (Monday), unemployment, Tankan large manufacturers index (Tuesday), consumer confidence (Wednesday).

U.S.: ISM manufacturing PMI (Wednesday), factory orders and employment (Friday).

Employment (Friday): The market is looking for a 160,000 rise in payrolls, the unemployment rate to remain unchanged at 3.7% and wages growth of 3.2% year on year.

Canada: GDP and Markit manufacturing PMI (Tuesday), balance of trade and Ivey PMI (Friday).

Euro Area: German retail sales, German and EA unemployment, German inflation (Monday), EA inflation (Tuesday), EA retail sales and PPI (Thursday), German construction (Friday).

Euro area inflation (Tuesday): Core inflation is likely to remain tepid at 0.9% year on year.

UK: Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI (Tuesday), Markit/CIPS services PMI (Thursday).

