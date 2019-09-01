What mattered last week:

U.S. stocks rallied last week on optimism that a further escalation in the U.S.- China trade war could be avoided.

The odds of the U.K leaving the European Union without a deal increased after the Prime Minister announced he would suspend Parliament before the October 31 Brexit deadline.

Locally, the release of soft construction and business investment data has the market braced for the release of a soft Australian Q2 GDP number on Wednesday of this week.

Australian June half reporting season concluded. The consensus view is the reporting season was a poor one, highlighted by the fact that earnings downgrades dominated upgrades by more than two to one.

Which helps to explain why the ASX200 underperformed during August, falling 3% compared to stocks in the U.S. which declined by only 2%.

In FX, the AUDUSD closed the week mostly unchanged near .6750, while the EURUSD closed the week below the big psychological support level at 1.1000.

Gold declined for the first time in five weeks, closing near U.S.$1520.00 with the uptrend looking a little tired for now.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: Business inventories, company profits Q2 (Monday), retail sales, current account, RBA interest rate meeting (Tuesday), GDP Q2 (Wednesday), balance of trade (Thursday).

RBA interest rate meeting (Tuesday): The RBA is expected to leave the cash rate unchanged at 1% following consecutive cuts in June and July. The statement will communicate a clear easing bias.

The RBA is expected to leave the cash rate unchanged at 1% following consecutive cuts in June and July. The statement will communicate a clear easing bias. GDP Q2 (Wed): The forecast is for +0.5% q/q and +1.4% y/y, the weakest pace of annual growth in a decade.

New Zealand: Terms of trade (Monday), global dairy trade auction (Wednesday).

China: Caixin manufacturing PMI (Monday), Caixin services and composite PMI (Wednesday).

Japan: Leading economic index and coincident index (Friday).

U.S.: ISM manufacturing PMI, balance of trade (Wednesday), factory orders, non-farm payrolls (Friday).

ISM manufacturing (Wednesday): After falling to 51.2 in July from 51.7 in June another fall is expected in August. The consensus forecast is for a print of 51.0 with risks skewed to the downside.

Fed speakers on the wires this week include Williams, Bullard, Kashkari, Evans and Fed Chair Powell.

Canada: Balance of trade (Wednesday), BoC interest rate decision (Thursday), employment (Friday).

BoC (Thursday): The BoC is expected to keep interest rates on hold in September at 1.75%.

Euro Area: EA retail sales (Wednesday), German factory orders (Thursday), German industrial production (Friday).

UK: Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI (Monday).

Disclaimer



TECH-FX TRADING PTY LTD (ACN 617 797 645) is an Authorised Representative (001255203) of JB Alpha Ltd (ABN 76 131 376 415) which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL no. 327075)

Trading foreign exchange, futures and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, futures or CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss in excess of your deposited funds and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange, futures and CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. It is important to note that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Any advice provided is general advice only. It is important to note that: