What mattered last week and a preview of the week ahead 29th June

June 29, 2020 5:50 AM
Close-up of market chart

What mattered last week:

  • An acceleration in new COVID-19 cases has created doubts about the growth outlook and saw the S&P500 fall -1.72% last week.
  • Of particular concern, new cases in some U.S. states that may require a pause in the “re-opening” to suppress the surge.
  • Partially offset by talk of another “very generous” U.S stimulus package, including direct payments to individuals.
  • And also by a bounce in economic data that provides supporting evidence of an economic recovery.
  • Volatility, as measured by the VIX index, closed relatively unchanged at 34.7.
  • U.S. 10-year yields closed lower at 0.64%.
  • Gold rallied over $27.00 for the week to close near $1771.50.
  • Crude oil closed lower at U.S $38.49/bbl as questions over demand re-emerged.
  • The ASX200 close the week slightly lower near 5900.
  • In FX, the AUDUSD closed the week relatively unchanged near .6865.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

A key focus for traders again this week will be on new Covid-19 cases in parts of the U.S, China, and Australia.

Australia: Private sector credit, weekly payrolls and wages (Tuesday), building permits (Wednesday), trade balance (Thursday), retail sales (Friday)

New Zealand: ANZ business confidence (Tuesday), building permits (Thursday).

China: NBS manufacturing PMI (Tuesday), Caixin manufacturing PMI (Wednesday), Caixin services PMI (Friday).

Japan: Retail trade (Monday), employment and industrial production (Tuesday), Tankan business survey (Wednesday).

U.S: Pending home sales (Monday),  S&P Case-Shiller home price index, consumer confidence (Tuesday), ADP employment, and ISM (Wednesday), FOMC minutes, and non-farm payrolls (Thursday).

  • Non-Farm Payrolls (Thursday): The unemployment rate is expected to fall back to 12.2% from 13.3% in May as 3 million workers return to work following the reopening of the economy.

Canada: GDP (Tuesday), balance of trade (Thursday).

Euro Area: German inflation (Monday), EA inflation (Tuesday), German employment (Wednesday), EA employment (Thursday).

  • Euro area employment (Thu): The COVID-19 rise in the euro area unemployment rate has been limited thus far. A rise in the unemployment rate from 7.3% in April to 7.5% is expected in May.

UK: Current account (Tuesday), GFK consumer confidence (Wednesday).

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.