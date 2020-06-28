What mattered last week:

An acceleration in new COVID-19 cases has created doubts about the growth outlook and saw the S&P500 fall -1.72% last week.

Of particular concern, new cases in some U.S. states that may require a pause in the “re-opening” to suppress the surge.

Partially offset by talk of another “very generous” U.S stimulus package, including direct payments to individuals.

And also by a bounce in economic data that provides supporting evidence of an economic recovery.

Volatility, as measured by the VIX index, closed relatively unchanged at 34.7.

U.S. 10-year yields closed lower at 0.64%.

Gold rallied over $27.00 for the week to close near $1771.50.

Crude oil closed lower at U.S $38.49/bbl as questions over demand re-emerged.

The ASX200 close the week slightly lower near 5900.

In FX, the AUDUSD closed the week relatively unchanged near .6865.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

A key focus for traders again this week will be on new Covid-19 cases in parts of the U.S, China, and Australia.

Australia: Private sector credit, weekly payrolls and wages (Tuesday), building permits (Wednesday), trade balance (Thursday), retail sales (Friday)

New Zealand: ANZ business confidence (Tuesday), building permits (Thursday).

China: NBS manufacturing PMI (Tuesday), Caixin manufacturing PMI (Wednesday), Caixin services PMI (Friday).

Japan: Retail trade (Monday), employment and industrial production (Tuesday), Tankan business survey (Wednesday).

U.S: Pending home sales (Monday), S&P Case-Shiller home price index, consumer confidence (Tuesday), ADP employment, and ISM (Wednesday), FOMC minutes, and non-farm payrolls (Thursday).

Non-Farm Payrolls (Thursday): The unemployment rate is expected to fall back to 12.2% from 13.3% in May as 3 million workers return to work following the reopening of the economy.

Canada: GDP (Tuesday), balance of trade (Thursday).

Euro Area: German inflation (Monday), EA inflation (Tuesday), German employment (Wednesday), EA employment (Thursday).

Euro area employment (Thu): The COVID-19 rise in the euro area unemployment rate has been limited thus far. A rise in the unemployment rate from 7.3% in April to 7.5% is expected in May.

UK: Current account (Tuesday), GFK consumer confidence (Wednesday).