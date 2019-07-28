What mattered last week and a preview of the week ahead 29th July

What mattered last week:
The S&P500 gained 1.60% last week boosted by better than expected corporate earnings and stronger than expected Q2 U.S. GDP.
As well as good news on the trade front with trade talks resuming this coming week as well as a quicker than anticipated resolution to the U.S. debt ceiling.
The ECB meeting confirmed the ECB will take measures to kick start sluggish European growth including lowering rates and restart QE.

July 29, 2019 6:37 AM

What mattered last week:

  • The S&P500 gained 1.60% last week boosted by better than expected corporate earnings and stronger than expected Q2 U.S. GDP.
  • As well as good news on the trade front with trade talks resuming this coming week as well as a quicker than anticipated resolution to the U.S. debt ceiling.
  • The ECB meeting confirmed the ECB will take measures to kick start sluggish European growth including lowering rates and restart QE.
  • In Australia, the ASX200 continued to march towards its all-time high, locking in a gain of +1.40% for the week, supported by dovish comments from the RBA Governor and a prominent economist at one of the “Big 4” banks.
  • Which combined to undermine support for the AUDUSD as it closed the week near .6900c.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: Building permits (Tuesday), Q2 CPI (Wednesday), HIA new home sales (Thursday), retail sales and PPI (Friday).

  • Q2 CPI (Wednesday): Headline CPI is expected to rise by 0.5% in Q2, driven by a 10% increase in petrol prices which would lift year on year inflation to 1.5% from 1.3%. Core inflation is expected to remain subdued at 0.4% in Q2 to provide a year on year rate of 1.4%, well below the RBA’s 2-3% inflation target.

New Zealand: Building permits (Tuesday), ANZ business confidence (Wednesday), ANZ Roy Morgan consumer confidence (Friday).

China: U.S.- China trade talks (Tuesday and Wednesday), NBS manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI’s (Wednesday), Caixin manufacturing PMI (Thursday).

Japan: Retail sales (Monday), unemployment, industrial production and Bank of Japan interest rate meeting (Tuesday), consumer confidence (Wednesday), Bank of Japan interest rate meeting minutes (Friday).

U.S.: Personal spending and core PCE, S&P Case-Shiller (Tuesday), pending home sales consumer confidence (Wednesday), FOMC interest rate meeting (Thursday), ISM and non-farm payrolls (Friday).

June quarter earnings season continues with reports from 155 S&P 500 companies including Apple, Verizon and Chevron.

  • FOMC interest rate meeting (Thursday): On Thursday morning at 4.00am AEST the Fed is widely expected to cut interest rates for the first time since 2008. Given that the Fed is taking out insurance rather than responding to a crisis, a 0.25% cut is more likely than a 0.50% cut along with commentary to indicate that further easing is likely.

Canada: GDP, PPI (Wednesday), Markit manufacturing PMI (Thursday), balance of trade (Friday).

Euro Area: German GFK consumer confidence and inflation (Tuesday), German retail sales, employment, EA GDP, CPI and employment (Wednesday), EA retail sales and PPI (Friday).

  • Euro Area GDP (Wednesday): Q2 GDP growth is expected to have slowed to 0.2% in Q2 leaving annual growth at a tepid 1% year on year.

UK: Markit/CIPS PMI and Bank of England meeting (Thursday).


