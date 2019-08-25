What mattered last week:

The S&P500 fell for the fourth straight week after the U.S. – China trade war intensified on Friday. The prospect of a trade agreement any time soon now appears remote.

Specifically, China announced it would implement a new 6% tariff on U.S. $75bn of U.S. goods in retaliation to Trumps Aug 1 tariffs.

In response, Trump announced that tariffs on U.S. $250bn of imports from China would rise from 25% to 30% on Oct 1.

Planned tariffs on a further U.S. $300 bn of Chinese goods will be taxed at a rate of 15% instead of 10% starting with the first tranche on Sept. 1.

In short Trumps, announcements amount to an additional 5% tariff hike on nearly all U.S. $550bn of imports from China.

Trump accused Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell of being a bigger U.S. “enemy” than China’s Xi Jinping and issued a call for American companies to abandon China.

All of which overshadowed the Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium and dovish comments from Fed Chair Powell.

Participants should brace for a rocky start to the week ahead with the ASX200 and the AUDUSD, likely to be in the firing line.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: Construction work Q2 (Tuesday), private capital expenditure Q2 (Thursday), building approvals and private sector credit (Friday).

Building approvals (Friday): The market is expecting to see a 1% fall in July, consistent with the underlying downtrend which commenced at the start of 2018.

The earnings season finishes this week with reports from companies including Fortescue, Caltex, Wesfarmers, Afterpay, Woolworths and Harvey Norman.

New Zealand: Balance of trade (Monday), ANZ business confidence (Thursday), ANZ consumer confidence and building permits (Friday).

China: Industrial profits (Tuesday).

Japan: Consumer confidence (Thursday), unemployment, industrial production and retail sales (Friday).

U.S.: Durable goods (Monday), S&P Case Shiller home price index (Tuesday), CB consumer confidence (Wednesday), pending home sales, personal spending, Core PCE index (Friday).

Durable goods (Monday): After a strong reading in June the expectation is for headline orders to increase by 1.0% in July, while durable goods orders excluding transportation are expected to rise by a modest 0.1% in July.

Canada: GDP and PPI (Friday).

Q2 GDP (Friday): After oil production cuts and bad weather impacted growth numbers in Q4 and Q1, the market is looking for GDP growth of 3.0% annualised in Q2.

Euro Area: German IFO (Monday), German GFK consumer confidence (Wednesday), German unemployment and inflation as well as EA business confidence (Thursday), German retail sales, EA inflation and unemployment (Friday).

Euro area ‘flash’ inflation (Fri): HICP inflation this month is expected to remain weak at 1% y/y. Deteriorating euro area growth consistently low inflation will prompt the ECB to announce a significant policy package in September.

UK: GFK consumer confidence (Friday).

Disclaimer



TECH-FX TRADING PTY LTD (ACN 617 797 645) is an Authorised Representative (001255203) of JB Alpha Ltd (ABN 76 131 376 415) which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL no. 327075)

Trading foreign exchange, futures and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, futures or CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss in excess of your deposited funds and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange, futures and CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. It is important to note that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Any advice provided is general advice only. It is important to note that: