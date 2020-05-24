What mattered last week:
- The S&P500 rose over 3.5% to close at its highest level since early March 2020.
- Buoyed by dovish comments from Fed Chair Powell, and prospects of a vaccine for COVID-19.
- Despite an increase in tension between the U.S. and China.
- Volatility, as measured by the VIX index, fell 3.7 points to 28.2.
- U.S. 10-year yields closed relatively unchanged at 0.66%
- After a strong rally on Monday, gold fell into the back end of the week to close slightly lower near U.S $1735.
- A fourth straight week of gains for crude oil futures closing at U.S $33.25/bbl.
- The ASX200 rose 1.70%, to close near 5500, supported by a rise in iron ore prices.
- In FX, the AUDUSD traded to its highest level since early March, before closing near .6530.
For the week ahead, the key events are:
A key focus of traders this week will be on progress as countries continue to gradually reopen economies.
Australia: Q1 Capital expenditure (Thursday), Private sector credit (Friday).
- Q1 Capital expenditure (Thursday): The expectation is for a 4% decline in business investment in Q1 2020.
New Zealand: Balance of trade (Tuesday), ANZ business confidence (Thursday), ANZ Roy Morgan consumer confidence (Friday).
China: Industrial profits (Wednesday), NBS manufacturing, and non-manufacturing PMI’s (Sunday).
Japan: Industrial production, employment (Friday).
U.S: New home sales, consumer confidence (Tuesday), durable goods, and initial jobless claims, pending home sales (Thursday), personal income, and spending (Friday).
- Consumer confidence (Tuesday): Consumer confidence is expected to bounce in May, following the reopening of the economy.
Canada: Building permits (Wednesday), current account (Thursday), Q1 GDP (Friday).
Euro Area: German IFO business survey (Monday), EA business confidence, and German HICP inflation (Thursday), German retail sales (Friday).
UK: Nationwide housing prices (Friday).