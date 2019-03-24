What mattered last week:

The FOMC meeting, delivered an unambiguously dovish message. The key points being the dots were cut to a median of no interest rate hikes this year and the balance sheet run down will end in September of this year, with the pace of shrinkage to slow from May.

Post the FOMC meeting and after making new cycle highs the S&P500 reversed lower to close the week at 2800, -0.77% for the week.

Weaker than expected European manufacturing data combined with tumbling bond yields in the U.S and Germany sparked recession fears.

Notably the yield on the German 10-year bund fell below zero for the first time since 2016.

While the spread between U.S. short-term and long-term rates inverted on Friday for the first time since 2007. (U.S 10 year yields briefly fell to 2.42%, below the 2.43% yield of 3-month bills).

Brexit uncertainty continued as the Speaker of the House, John Bercow, blocked the tabling of PM May’s withdrawal deal for a third time, on the basis that a motion cannot be serially tabled during the same session of Parliament without substantial change.

In Australia, the unemployment rate fell to an 8 year low of 4.9%. The fall was due to the number of people looking for work, known as the participation rate falling, which removed some of the gloss from the number.

A quiet week for the ASX 200 which closed at 6195.2 up just 20 points from the previous week.

Likewise, for the AUDUSD which closed the week unchanged at .7081 and remains range bound between .7000c and .7200c.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: Nothing of note

New Zealand: Balance of trade (Tuesday), RBNZ interest rate meeting, ANZ business confidence (Thursday), ANZ building permits (Friday).

RBNZ interest rate meeting (Thursday): The RBNZ is expected to keep the OCR unchanged at 1.75% and signal its intent to maintain the current OCR at low levels for a considerable period. While last week’s GDP print of 0.6% confirmed the economy lost some momentum over the second half of last year, the print isn’t viewed as sufficiently soft enough to see the RBNZ shift from its neutral, data dependant pathway, despite the market’s bias for easings.

China: Industrial profits (Wednesday).

Japan: Unemployment, retail sales, industrial production (Friday).

U.S.: Housing starts (Tuesday), S&P Case Shiller home price index, consumer confidence, balance of trade (Wednesday), pending home sales, core PCE, personal incoming and spending (Friday).

Fed speakers on the wire this week include Bostic and Evans.

Canada: Balance of trade (Wednesday), GDP and PPI (Friday).

GDP (Fri): The market is looking for a print of +0.0% m/m after two consecutive 0.1% declines.

Euro Area: IFO (Monday), EA business and consumer confidence (Thursday), German and EA flash CPI, German employment (Friday).

Euro area ‘flash’ inflation (Fri): EA inflation is expected to remain unchanged at 1.5% y/y in March.

UK: Consumer confidence, consumer credit (Friday).

