What mattered last week and a preview of the week ahead 23rd September

What mattered last week:

After 3 straight weeks of gains, the S&P500 fell after an attack on Saudi oil infrastructure and a decision by a Chinese trade delegation to cancel a tour of U.S. farms.

After the attack, crude oil initially rallied +15%, only to finish the week +6% as Saudi officials indicated that production would shortly be back to normal.