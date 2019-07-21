What mattered last week and a preview of the week ahead 22nd July

What mattered last week:
The S&P500 fell -1.25% last week as mixed messages from the Fed dampened hopes for a 50bp cut in July.
Tensions escalated between the U.S. and Iran after an Iranian drone was shot down and Iran seized two British oil tankers.
U.S President Trump kept the pressure on U.S. - China trade negotiators reminding that he could impose additional tariffs on China.

July 22, 2019 6:05 AM

  • Central Banks in Korea and Indonesia cut interest rates.
  • In Australia, the unemployment rate in June remained stable at 5.2%. The drop in the underemployment rate from 8.6% to 8.2%, is likely to keep the RBA on hold in August.
  • The ASX200 closed the week unchanged ~6700, and within touching distance of new all-time highs.
  • In FX, the AUDUSD closed near .7050, boosted by a stable Australian employment report, continued chatter about possible intervention to weaken the U.S. dollar, and ahead of a likely Fed rate cut July 31st.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: RBA Kent speech (Monday), RBA Governor Lowe speech (Thursday).

New Zealand: Balance of trade (Tuesday).

China: Nothing of note.

Japan: Tokyo CPI (Thursday).

U.S.: Existing home sales (Tuesday), Markit flash PMI’s, new home sales (Wednesday), durable goods (Thursday), core PCE and advanced Q2 GDP (Friday).

June quarter earnings season continues with reports from companies including Boeing, Amazon and Alphabet.

  • Q2 GDP (Friday): The expectation is for Q2 GDP growth to drop to 1.8% from 3.1% in Q1, with strong consumer spending providing some offset to drags from trade and inventories.

    • Canada: Wholesale sales (Monday).

    Euro Area: EA and German Markit flash PMI’s (Wednesday), German IFO and ECB interest rate meeting (Thursday).

    • ECB interest rate meeting (Thursday): The ECB at this meeting is expected to reintroduce an easing bias, ahead of a 10bp cut to the deposit rate in September.

    UK: No economic data of note. However, the UK will have a new PM on Wednesday, likely to be Boris Johnson.

