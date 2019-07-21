What mattered last week:

The S&P500 fell -1.25% last week as mixed messages from the Fed dampened hopes for a 50bp cut in July.

Tensions escalated between the U.S. and Iran after an Iranian drone was shot down and Iran seized two British oil tankers.

U.S President Trump kept the pressure on U.S. - China trade negotiators reminding that he could impose additional tariffs on China.

Central Banks in Korea and Indonesia cut interest rates.

In Australia, the unemployment rate in June remained stable at 5.2%. The drop in the underemployment rate from 8.6% to 8.2%, is likely to keep the RBA on hold in August.

The ASX200 closed the week unchanged ~6700, and within touching distance of new all-time highs.

In FX, the AUDUSD closed near .7050, boosted by a stable Australian employment report, continued chatter about possible intervention to weaken the U.S. dollar, and ahead of a likely Fed rate cut July 31st.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: RBA Kent speech (Monday), RBA Governor Lowe speech (Thursday).

New Zealand: Balance of trade (Tuesday).

China: Nothing of note.

Japan: Tokyo CPI (Thursday).

U.S.: Existing home sales (Tuesday), Markit flash PMI’s, new home sales (Wednesday), durable goods (Thursday), core PCE and advanced Q2 GDP (Friday).

June quarter earnings season continues with reports from companies including Boeing, Amazon and Alphabet.

Q2 GDP (Friday): The expectation is for Q2 GDP growth to drop to 1.8% from 3.1% in Q1, with strong consumer spending providing some offset to drags from trade and inventories.

Canada: Wholesale sales (Monday).

Euro Area: EA and German Markit flash PMI’s (Wednesday), German IFO and ECB interest rate meeting (Thursday).

ECB interest rate meeting (Thursday): The ECB at this meeting is expected to reintroduce an easing bias, ahead of a 10bp cut to the deposit rate in September.

UK: No economic data of note. However, the UK will have a new PM on Wednesday, likely to be Boris Johnson.

Disclaimer



TECH-FX TRADING PTY LTD (ACN 617 797 645) is an Authorised Representative (001255203) of JB Alpha Ltd (ABN 76 131 376 415) which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL no. 327075)

Trading foreign exchange, futures and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, futures or CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss in excess of your deposited funds and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange, futures and CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. It is important to note that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Any advice provided is general advice only. It is important to note that: