What mattered last week:

UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement with the EU was rejected by MPs in parliament's lower House of Commons by a record margin, 432 votes to 202.

Following the defeat, Theresa May narrowly survived a no-confidence vote in her government, a motion that was brought by Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn.

In addition to the Brexit stalemate, the U.S. Government partial shutdown entered its fourth week.

As a result of the shutdown, U.S investment bank JP Morgan lowered their Q1 annualized real GDP growth from 2.25% to 2.0% and noted that each week the government is shut down, it subtracts 0.1-0.2% from quarterly GDP growth.

Speculation that U.S. authorities had debated rolling back tariffs on China to calm markets and spur a deal with Beijing, resulted in U.S. equities finishing the week on a strong note.

The S&P500 closed the week above 2670 for a 3.50% weekly gain. While the Nasdaq100 gained +3.80% for the week, to close near 6800.

The positive sentiment flowed through to the local bourse, the ASX200 which finished the week +1.82% higher at 5879.6 and is now up over 8.5% from its 2018 lows.

While the AUDUSD finished the week near .7170 as it continued to consolidate the recovery from the flash crash .6725 low.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: Labour force survey (Thursday).

Labour force survey (Thu): The market is looking for a more moderate gain of +16.5k for December after a strong run of gains in recent months. The participation rate is expected to remain stable at 65.7%, as is the unemployment at 5.1%.

New Zealand: Q4 Inflation report (Tuesday).

Q4 inflation report (Tue): Headline CPI inflation is expected to print at 0.1% q/q from 0.9% in Q3, with annual inflation falling from 1.9% to 1.8%. Declining petrol and food prices behind the likely softer CPI number.

China: GDP, industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment (Monday).

Japan: Balance of trade (Tuesday), Bank of Japan interest rate meeting (Wednesday), Nikkei manufacturing flash PMI (Thursday).

U.S.: Existing home sales (Wednesday), house price index (Thursday), Markit flash PMI’s (Friday).

The US earnings reporting season will continue with reports this week from companies including Microsoft, Proctor & Gamble, and Starbucks.

Canada: Retail sales (Thursday).

Euro Area: German GFK consumer confidence and PPI (Monday), German and EA ZEW economic sentiment index (Tuesday), EA consumer confidence, EA and German Markit Flash PMI’s and ECB interest rate meeting (Thursday), German IFO Business survey (Friday).

ECB interest rate meeting (Thurs): No change is expected from the ECB at its January meeting with President Draghi expected to acknowledge the weakening economic backdrop in the EA.

UK: PM Theresa May is due to present Plan B (Monday), Labour market report for Dec (Tuesday), UK finance mortgage approvals (Thursday), GFK Consumer confidence (Friday).

The unemployment rate is expected to remain at 4.1% for a third consecutive month keeping it close to record lows. However, rather than focusing on the positive report it will be politics and Brexit headlines which will capture the markets attention.

