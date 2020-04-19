What mattered last week and a preview of the week ahead 20th April

April 20, 2020 6:00 AM

What mattered last week:

  • The S&P 500 rallied 3.25%, as the number of new Covid-19 cases and deaths in worst-hit European countries and New York continued to slow.
  • Prompting speculation that lockdowns may soon be relaxed and economies partially re-opened.
  • The S&P 500 has rallied over 30% from its March low to be just 15% below its all-time high.
  • The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite index outperformed the broader market to close the week 7% higher.
  • Jobless claims in the U.S. rose by another 5.2 million to take the total number of unemployed Americans to over 22 million. Retail sales fell sharply by 8.7% in March.
  • Volatility as measured by the VIX index fell another 8.5% to 38.2.
  • U.S. 10-year yields fell 8bp to 0.65%.
  • Gold traded to a new cycle high near $1747 before retreating to close the week near $1680.
  • No respite for crude oil futures falling over 19% for a second consecutive week to $18.27/bbl, despite an agreement by producers to cut production.
  • The ASX200 closed the week almost 2% higher at 5487.5.
  • In FX, the AUDUSD closed unchanged near .6350 after posting a 5.7% gain the previous week.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

The focus of traders will be on the number of new Covid-19 cases to ascertain if the partial re-opening of economies next month remains on track.

Australia: RBA meeting minutes and RBA Governor Lowe Speech (Tuesday), Westpac leading index (Wednesday).

New Zealand: Q1 CPI (Monday), Global dairy auction (Wednesday).

China: Interest rate decision (Monday).

Japan: Balance of trade, Jibun business PMI’s (Thursday), inflation (Friday).

U.S: Existing home sales (Tuesday), jobless claims, Markit business PMI’s, new home sales, (Thursday), durable goods (Friday).

March quarter earnings continue with reports from companies including Netflix, IBM and Coca Cola.

Canada: Retail sales (Tuesday), inflation (Wednesday).

Euro Area: EA current account and balance of trade (Monday), German and EA ZEW business sentiment index, EA and German consumer confidence and Markit business sentiment PMI’s (Thursday), German IFO business survey (Friday).

UK: Employment (Tuesday), inflation (Wednesday), Markit business sentiment PMI’s (Thursday), retail sales (Friday).

