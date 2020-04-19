What mattered last week and a preview of the week ahead 20th April

What mattered last week:

The S&P 500 rallied 3.25%, as the number of new Covid-19 cases and deaths in worst-hit European countries and New York continued to slow.

Prompting speculation that lockdowns may soon be relaxed and economies partially re-opened.

The S&P 500 has rallied over 30% from its March low to be just 15% below its all-time high.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite index outperformed the broader market to close the week 7% higher.