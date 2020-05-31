What mattered last week and a preview of the week ahead 1st June

June 1, 2020 6:10 AM

What mattered last week:

  • The S&P500 finished the month of May almost 5% higher, building on the strong rally in April.
  • Buoyed by prospects of a vaccine for COVID-19 and optimism about the re-opening of the global economy.
  • As well as economic data that suggests that April was the trough for growth and that a recovery is underway.
  • Offsetting another escalation in U.S. and China tensions.
  • Volatility, as measured by the VIX index, closed relatively unchanged at 27.5.
  • U.S. 10-year yields closed relatively unchanged at 0.66%.
  • In the reverse of the previous week's price action, gold fell in the early part of the week before a  late recovery that enabled gold to finish relatively unchanged near U.S $1730.
  • A fifth straight week of gains for crude oil futures, closing at U.S $35.49/bbl.
  • The ASX200 rose 4.70% to close above 5750, supported by a strong gains in the “Big 4” banks.
  • In FX, the AUDUSD traded to its highest level since early March, closing near .6670.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

A key focus of traders this week will be on the continued reopening of economies and evidence of an economic recovery.

Australia: Business inventories, current account, RBA interest rate meeting (Tuesday), Q1 GDP, and building permits (Wednesday), balance of trade (Thursday).

  • RBA interest rate meeting (Tuesday): The RBA is expected to keep interest rates on hold at 0.25% and maintain a dovish bias.

New Zealand: Building permits and terms of trade (Tuesday).

China: Caixin manufacturing PMI (Monday), Caixin services and composite PMI (Wednesday).

Japan: Capital spending (Monday), leading economic index (Friday).

U.S: ISM (Monday), factory orders (Wednesday), non-farm payrolls (Friday).

  • Non-Farm Payrolls (Friday): Payrolls are expected to fall by 8,250,000 resulting in the unemployment rate rising from 14.7% to 19.7%!

Canada: Markit manufacturing PMI (Monday), BoC interest rate meeting (Wednesday), balance of trade (Thursday), employment (Friday).

Euro Area: German and EA employment (Wednesday), ECB interest rate decision, and EA retail sales (Thursday), German factory orders (Friday).

  • ECB interest rate meeting (Thursday): The tone of recent ECB communique has been dovish and with next week's updated staff forecasts likely to including a huge cut to growth and inflation forecasts, watch for the ECB to increase the PEPP program by as much as €750bn.

UK: Nothing of note.

Related tags: Australia Canada China Europe Japan UK

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:28 AM
    AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 19, 2025 09:43 PM
      stocks_04
      The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
        aus_04
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: AUD/NZD Implied vols rise into RBA, RBNZ
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 16, 2025 11:11 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.