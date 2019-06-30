What mattered last week:

The S&P 500 finished the week flat ahead of Presidents Trump and Xi’s meeting at the G20 summit.

Oil prices rose as tensions between Iran, and the U.S. continued to escalate.

Gold made fresh highs in the early part of the week, near U.S $1440 on safe-haven demand, before closing the week almost unchanged.

In New Zealand, the RBNZ left interest rates on hold and delivered a less dovish than expected statement that resulted in the NZDUSD finishing the week above .6700c to lock in a 2% gain for the week.

In Australia, some consolidation for the ASX200 as it finished modestly lower at 6618.8.

In FX, the AUDUSD has now reclaimed all the ground it lost after the recent RBA cut to close the week near .7020.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: HIA new home sales (Monday), RBA Interest rate meeting (Tuesday), building approvals, balance of trade (Wednesday) and retail sales (Thursday).

RBA Interest rate meeting (Tuesday): It’s a line ball call as to whether the RBA cuts on Tuesday or waits until its meeting in August. Currently, there is 18bp or 70% priced for July, and with that in mind, we think the RBA might choose to deliver sooner than later.

New Zealand: NZIER Business confidence, building permits (Tuesday), Global Dairy Auction (Wednesday).

China: Caixin manufacturing PMI (Monday), Caixin services and composite PMI (Wednesday).

Japan: Tankan business survey and consumer confidence (Monday), coincident and leading economic index (Friday).

U.S.: ISM manufacturing, construction spending (Monday), balance of trade (Wednesday), Independence Day holiday (Thursday), employment report (Friday).

ISM Manufacturing (Monday): Regional Fed manufacturing surveys in June have been soft. As a result, the market is looking for the June ISM to fall again to 51.0, down from 52.1 in May.

Employment Report (Friday): The market is looking for job gains of 160,000 in June, after a lower than expected 75,000 increase in May. This would keep the unemployment rate stable at 3.6% in June.

Fed speakers on the wires this week include Clarida, Williams and Mester.

Canada: RBC manufacturing PMI (Tuesday), balance of trade (Wednesday), employment and Ivey PMI (Friday).

Employment (Friday): The market is looking for an 8K increase in employment in June, which would see the unemployment rate rise from 5.4 to 5.6% in June.

Euro Area: EA and German unemployment rate (Monday), German retail sales and EA PPI (Tuesday), EA retail sales (Thursday), German factory orders (Friday).

UK: Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI (Monday), construction PMI (Tuesday) Markit/CIPS services PMI (Wednesday), Halifax house price index (Friday).

