What mattered last week and a preview of the week ahead 1st July

July 1, 2019 6:46 AM

What mattered last week:

  • The S&P 500 finished the week flat ahead of Presidents Trump and Xi’s meeting at the G20 summit.
  • Oil prices rose as tensions between Iran, and the U.S. continued to escalate.
  • Gold made fresh highs in the early part of the week, near U.S $1440 on safe-haven demand, before closing the week almost unchanged.
  • In New Zealand, the RBNZ left interest rates on hold and delivered a less dovish than expected statement that resulted in the NZDUSD finishing the week above .6700c to lock in a 2% gain for the week.
  • In Australia, some consolidation for the ASX200 as it finished modestly lower at 6618.8.
  • In FX, the AUDUSD has now reclaimed all the ground it lost after the recent RBA cut to close the week near .7020.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: HIA new home sales (Monday), RBA Interest rate meeting (Tuesday), building approvals, balance of trade (Wednesday) and retail sales (Thursday).

RBA Interest rate meeting (Tuesday): It’s a line ball call as to whether the RBA cuts on Tuesday or waits until its meeting in August. Currently, there is 18bp or 70% priced for July, and with that in mind, we think the RBA might choose to deliver sooner than later.

New Zealand: NZIER Business confidence, building permits (Tuesday), Global Dairy Auction (Wednesday).

China: Caixin manufacturing PMI (Monday), Caixin services and composite PMI (Wednesday).

Japan: Tankan business survey and consumer confidence (Monday), coincident and leading economic index (Friday).

U.S.: ISM manufacturing, construction spending (Monday), balance of trade (Wednesday), Independence Day holiday (Thursday), employment report (Friday).

  • ISM Manufacturing (Monday): Regional Fed manufacturing surveys in June have been soft. As a result, the market is looking for the June ISM to fall again to 51.0, down from 52.1 in May.
  • Employment Report (Friday): The market is looking for job gains of 160,000 in June, after a lower than expected 75,000 increase in May. This would keep the unemployment rate stable at 3.6% in June.

Fed speakers on the wires this week include Clarida, Williams and Mester.

Canada: RBC manufacturing PMI (Tuesday), balance of trade (Wednesday), employment and Ivey PMI (Friday).

  • Employment (Friday): The market is looking for an 8K increase in employment in June, which would see the unemployment rate rise from 5.4 to 5.6% in June.

Euro Area: EA and German unemployment rate (Monday), German retail sales and EA PPI (Tuesday), EA retail sales (Thursday), German factory orders (Friday). 

UK: Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI (Monday), construction PMI (Tuesday) Markit/CIPS services PMI (Wednesday), Halifax house price index (Friday).

Disclaimer

TECH-FX TRADING PTY LTD (ACN 617 797 645) is an Authorised Representative (001255203) of JB Alpha Ltd (ABN 76 131 376 415) which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL no. 327075)

Trading foreign exchange, futures and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, futures or CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss in excess of your deposited funds and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange, futures and CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. It is important to note that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Any advice provided is general advice only. It is important to note that:

  • The advice has been prepared without taking into account the client’s objectives, financial situation or needs.
  • The client should therefore consider the appropriateness of the advice, in light of their own objectives, financial situation or needs, before following the advice.
  • If the advice relates to the acquisition or possible acquisition of a particular financial product, the client should obtain a copy of, and consider, the PDS for that product before making any decision.
          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.