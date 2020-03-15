What mattered last week and a preview of the week ahead 16th March

What mattered last week:



A torrid week for markets as concerns around the impact of the coronavirus intensified in line with the rapid spread of the Covid-19 virus outside of China.

As well as oil producers failing to agree on a new deal after Russia blocked OPEC’s plans to cut supply cut, prompting a price war.

Just 4 weeks after trading at all-time highs, last week’s falls resulted in key equity markets falling into bear market territory.