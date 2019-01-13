What mattered last week and a preview of the week ahead 14th January

S&P500 futures closed higher every day last week and have now rallied almost 12% from their lows of late December.

January 14, 2019 5:33 AM

What mattered last week:

  • S&P500 futures closed higher every day last week and have now rallied almost 12% from their lows of late December.
  • The main drivers behind the rally have been U.S. – China trade talks, and distinctly more dovish tones emanating from the Federal Reserve in recent weeks.
  • The rally also coming despite the partial government shutdown entering its third week.
  • The shutdown has impacted and will continue to impact the release of key data series as the Bureau of Economic Analysis and Census Bureau is closed (may delay the release of retail sales and housing starts this week). While the Bureau of Labor Statistics remains open (PPI, import and export prices) as is the Federal Reserve (industrial production report and regional Fed manufacturing surveys) should be released on time this week.
  • The positive sentiment flowed through to the ASX200 which finished the week +2.76% higher at 5774.6.
  • While the AUDUSD finished the week +1.37% higher, above .7210, replicating the 1.55% fall in the USDCNY rate, which fell from 6.8600ish to close the week near 6.7600.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: Consumer inflation expectations (Monday), Westpac consumer confidence (Wednesday), home loans and HIA new home sales (Thursday), consumer inflation expectations (Friday).

New Zealand: NZIER capacity utilization and business confidence (Monday), Global dairy trade auction (Wednesday), business NZ PMI (Friday).

China: Balance of trade, new yuan loans, M2 money supply, vehicle sales (Monday), house price index (Wednesday), industrial capacity utilization (Friday).

Japan: PPI (Wednesday), CPI and industrial production (Friday).

U.S.: PPI (Tuesday), retail sales and NAHB housing market index (Wednesday), building permits, housing starts (Thursday), industrial production, capacity utilization, Michigan consumer sentiment (Friday).

  • Retail sales (Wed?): The shutdown of the federal government continues to affect both the timing and details of key data. Retail sales is officially due out on Wednesday and assuming the release of the number goes ahead as planned, it is likely to be affected by sampling issues. For what its worth the market is looking for a rise of +0.2% for December.

Canada: New motor vehicle sales (Tuesday), ADP employment change and CPI (Friday).

  • CPI (Fri): The market is looking for headline CPI to decline by 0.4% m/m in December with falling gasoline prices driving the declines in the headline rate. Keep in mind the BoC's three core measures of inflation have averaged close to 2% for much of the past 12 months, which suggests the economy is running without much excess capacity.

Euro Area: EA industrial production (Monday), EA balance of trade and German full year GDP growth (Tuesday), German HICP inflation-final (Wednesday), EA core inflation rate final (Thursday), EA current account (Friday).

UK: UK parliament vote on EU Withdrawal Agreement (Tuesday), CPI, PPI (Wednesday), retail sales (Friday).

  • UK parliament vote on EU Withdrawal Agreement (Tue): The vote was postponed last month to enable to PM more time to convince lawmakers to back the deal she made with the EU. The deal is unlikely to pass, but it will be interesting to see how wide the margin will be. Some are speculation that given the fear of the unknown, more members of parliament will vote for the deal. Also, into the mix is headlines/rumours out on Friday that Brexit is to be delayed beyond the March deadline.
