What mattered last week:
- For the second time in three weeks, the S&P500 gained over 10% as the rate of Covid-19 new cases and deaths in worst-hit European countries and New York slowed.
- The Federal Reserve announced new stimulus measures to boost market liquidity and credit and talk of a “phase 4” stimulus package to support the U.S. economy.
- Jobless claims in the U.S. rose by another 6.6 million last week. 17 million jobs have been lost in recent weeks and approximately 10% of the workforce is now unemployed.
- Volatility as measured by the VIX index fell another 10% to 41.7 and is over 50% below its March high.
- U.S. 10-year yields rose 13bp to 0.73%.
- Gold surged higher to close near $1683, following the Feds announcement of new stimulus.
- Crude oil futures fell almost 20% to near $22.75 /bbl as produces failed to reach an agreement to cut production.
- S&P cut Australia’s AAA credit rating outlook from “stable” to “negative” in response to the stalling domestic economy and the government’s fiscal stimulus package.
- Fitch downgraded the big four Australian banks' credit rating to A+ with a “negative” outlook, due to risks of rising bad debts and lower profits.
- Undeterred, the ASX200 closed the week over 6.3% higher at 5387.3.
- In FX, the AUDUSD rallied over 5.7% to .6350c as a result of the improvement in risk sentiment.
For the week ahead, the key events are:
Australia: NAB business confidence (Tuesday), Westpac consumer confidence (Wednesday), labour force (Thursday).
- Labour Force (Thursday): The survey period was the first two weeks of the month, before the step-up in social distancing measures. The expectation is for employment to fall by 40,000 and the unemployment rate to rise to 5.5%.
New Zealand: Business NZ PMI (Tuesday).
China: Balance of trade (Tuesday), GDP Q1, industrial production, retails sales, fixed asset investment (Friday).
Japan: Reuters Tankan (Thursday).
U.S: Retail sales, industrial production, capacity utilisation (Wednesday), housing starts, jobless claims, building permits (Thursday).
- Retail sales (Wednesday): In response to Covid-19 social distancing measures a sharp fall in headline retail sales is expected of around -6.0%.
Canada: BoC interest rate decision (Thursday).
- BoC interest rate decision (Thursday). After cutting rates three times in March to the lower bound of 0.25%, it is highly unlikely the BoC will cut rates again in April.
Euro Area: EA industrial production (Thursday).
UK: Nothing of note.
