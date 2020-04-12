What mattered last week and a preview of the week ahead 13th April

What mattered last week:

For the second time in three weeks, the S&P500 gained over 10% as the rate of Covid-19 new cases and deaths in worst-hit European countries and New York slowed.

The Federal Reserve announced new stimulus measures to boost market liquidity and credit and talk of a “phase 4” stimulus package to support the U.S. economy.

Jobless claims in the U.S. rose by another 6.6 million last week. 17 million jobs have been lost in recent weeks and approximately 10% of the workforce is now unemployed.