What mattered last week and a preview of the week ahead 13th April

What mattered last week:
For the second time in three weeks, the S&P500 gained over 10% as the rate of Covid-19 new cases and deaths in worst-hit European countries and New York slowed.
The Federal Reserve announced new stimulus measures to boost market liquidity and credit and talk of a “phase 4” stimulus package to support the U.S. economy.
Jobless claims in the U.S. rose by another 6.6 million last week. 17 million jobs have been lost in recent weeks and approximately 10% of the workforce is now unemployed.

April 13, 2020 5:50 AM

What mattered last week:

  • For the second time in three weeks, the S&P500 gained over 10% as the rate of Covid-19 new cases and deaths in worst-hit European countries and New York slowed.
  • The Federal Reserve announced new stimulus measures to boost market liquidity and credit and talk of a “phase 4” stimulus package to support the U.S. economy.
  • Jobless claims in the U.S. rose by another 6.6 million last week. 17 million jobs have been lost in recent weeks and approximately 10% of the workforce is now unemployed.
  • Volatility as measured by the VIX index fell another 10% to 41.7 and is over 50% below its March high.
  • U.S. 10-year yields rose 13bp to 0.73%.
  • Gold surged higher to close near $1683, following the Feds announcement of new stimulus.
  • Crude oil futures fell almost 20% to near $22.75 /bbl as produces failed to reach an agreement to cut production.
  • S&P cut Australia’s AAA credit rating outlook from “stable” to “negative” in response to the stalling domestic economy and the government’s fiscal stimulus package.
  • Fitch downgraded the big four Australian banks' credit rating to A+ with a “negative” outlook, due to risks of rising bad debts and lower profits.
  • Undeterred, the ASX200 closed the week over 6.3% higher at 5387.3.
  • In FX, the AUDUSD rallied over 5.7% to .6350c as a result of the improvement in risk sentiment.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: NAB business confidence (Tuesday), Westpac consumer confidence (Wednesday), labour force (Thursday).

  • Labour Force (Thursday): The survey period was the first two weeks of the month, before the step-up in social distancing measures. The expectation is for employment to fall by 40,000 and the unemployment rate to rise to 5.5%.

New Zealand: Business NZ PMI (Tuesday).

China: Balance of trade (Tuesday), GDP Q1, industrial production, retails sales, fixed asset investment (Friday).

Japan: Reuters Tankan (Thursday).

U.S: Retail sales, industrial production, capacity utilisation (Wednesday), housing starts, jobless claims, building permits (Thursday).

  • Retail sales (Wednesday): In response to Covid-19 social distancing measures a sharp fall in headline retail sales is expected of around -6.0%.

Canada: BoC interest rate decision (Thursday).

  • BoC interest rate decision (Thursday). After cutting rates three times in March to the lower bound of 0.25%, it is highly unlikely the BoC will cut rates again in April.

Euro Area: EA industrial production (Thursday).

UK: Nothing of note.

Related tags: Asia Australia Canada China Europe Japan UK

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY look set to extend their bounce (to various degrees)
Today 03:29 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Tests Resistance as Yield Differentials Widen
Today 02:58 AM
Gold Forecast: Bearish Reversal, Rising Yields Threaten Bullish Bullion Run
Yesterday 10:48 PM
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY mean revert higher as yen bulls loosen their grip
Yesterday 10:28 PM
GBP/USD Halts Selloff to Carve Bullish Engulfing Candlestick
Yesterday 08:25 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis into CPI: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 07:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asia articles

multiple graphics card with 3 fans for the purpose of crypto mining
AirTrunk IPO: Everything you need to know about AirTrunk
By:
Ryan Thaxton
October 9, 2023 06:08 PM
    Japanese Flag
    USD/JPY: What’s next after government intervention for yen?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    October 25, 2022 07:15 AM
      Japanese Flag
      USD/JPY: What’s next after government intervention for yen?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      October 25, 2022 07:15 AM
        Japanese Flag
        USD/JPY: What’s next after government intervention for yen?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 25, 2022 07:15 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.