What mattered last week:

In the U.S, the S&P 500 closed the week +4.5%, fuelled by increased expectations of a Fed rate cut and hopes the U.S. would reach a deal with Mexico and avoid tariffs.

Yields on the U.S. 10-year Treasury notes closed the week at 2.09%; near levels last traded back in September 2017

Soft economic data in the U.S. are reflecting the impact of trade uncertainties, best highlighted by weaker than expected ISM manufacturing and jobs report.

Locally, the RBA cut interest rates from 1.50% to 1.25%. The market has another two rate cuts fully priced over the next 12 months.

Which helped the ASX200 finish the week +0.70% higher, near 6440.

Expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates has resulted in a subtle shift in sentiment for the AUDUSD, as it finished 1% higher for the week at .7000c.

For the week ahead, the key events are:

Australia: NAB business confidence (Tuesday), Westpac consumer confidence (Wednesday) and labour force data (Thursday).

NAB business confidence (Tuesday): Business confidence is expected to edge slightly higher to +1, post the surprise win by the LNP in the Federal election.

Business confidence is expected to edge slightly higher to +1, post the surprise win by the LNP in the Federal election. AU May labour force (Thursday): Election-related jobs will likely boost employment by 20,000 in May, which will help the unemployment rate move temporarily lower to 5.1%.

New Zealand: Business NZ PMI (Friday).

China: Balance of trade (Monday), CPI, PPI and FDI (Wednesday), fixed assets investment, industrial production, retail sales, new yuan loans and total social financing (Friday).

CPI (Tuesday): Is expected to rise to 2.7% year on year, further away from the 1.5% low print of February.

Japan: Current account (Monday), machine tool orders (Tuesday), PPI (Wednesday), capacity utilisation and industrial production (Friday).

U.S.: Jolts jobs openings, PPI (Tuesday), CPI (Wednesday), retail sales, capacity utilisation, industrial production (Friday).

Retail Sales (Friday): Softer gasoline prices should result in a subdued 0.3% rise in retail sales ex-autos, while the retail sales control group (ex-autos, gasoline) should rise by +0.6% gain.

There are no Fed Speakers on the wires this week as we are in the pre FOMC black out period.

Canada: Housing starts, building permits (Monday), new housing price index (Thursday).

Euro Area: EA industrial production (Thursday), EA balance of trade (Friday).

UK: Balance of trade, industrial and manufacturing production, GDP (Monday), employment (Tuesday).

Disclaimer



TECH-FX TRADING PTY LTD (ACN 617 797 645) is an Authorised Representative (001255203) of JB Alpha Ltd (ABN 76 131 376 415) which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL no. 327075)

Trading foreign exchange, futures and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, futures or CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss in excess of your deposited funds and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange, futures and CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. It is important to note that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Any advice provided is general advice only. It is important to note that: