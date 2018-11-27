What a G20 deal would mean for the $A & ASX200

A brief respite from the storm cell battering Sydney this morning, permitted a scramble up the ladder and onto the roof to clear away the debris blown into the gutters before the next deluge commenced. Some similarities with markets overnight as U.S. equities were able to continue their post-thanksgiving rally before the next markets deluge is due to hit.

The first of which is a speech from the Federal Reserve’s Chair Powell on “The Federal Reserve’s Framework for Monitoring Financial Stability” at the Economic Club of New York scheduled at 4.00am Thursday AEDT. Powell is likely to repeat that he is aware of rising uncertainties and that rate hikes next year are likely to be more data dependant, essentially an acknowledgement of the mixed U.S. economic data in recent weeks, as well as increased market volatility. Before the bigger storm is due to hit on December 1, in the form of a meeting between Presidents’ Trump and Xi, at the G20 meeting in Buenos Aries.

The prospects for a U.S.-China trade deal coming from the G20 meeting appear finely balanced. Best summed up by comments overnight from the Director of the National Economic Council, Larry Kudlow who told reporters at a briefing ahead of the G20, that Trump believes "there is a good possibility” that a deal can be struck and he "is open to it". Before stating later in the day that Trump is ready to impose more tariffs if the upcoming talks don't yield progress. According to Kudlow, the focus of the talks for President Trump will be on issues ranging from Chinese theft of intellectual property, ownership of American companies in China and of course tariffs. Oh, to be a fly on the wall.

With growth in the Chinese economy at a decade low and U.S. economic growth and share prices falling, it would appear to be in the best interest of both leaders to make a deal. Of course, there are no certainties, however should a trade amnesty be agreed, what does this look like for our currency and equity market?

Firstly, to the AUDUSD which sits at .7230 at the time of writing. Technically, the view is that after completing a medium-term low in October at .7021, the AUDUSD is now in a corrective rally towards .7450. Specifically, the decline from the recent .7338 high, is viewed as a Wave B which should find support in the .7165/35 region before the next leg higher (Wave C) towards .7450 gets underway. This pathway is outlined on the chart below.

Turning now to the ASX200, which currently sits at 5720. The technical view is the ASX200 completed a 5 wave decline at the recent 5594 low and is now in the early stages of a corrective rally. The initial target for the rally is the band of resistance provided by the 5941 November high and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from the August 6373 high to the 5594 low which comes in at 5985.

As we said earlier, the prospects for a cease fire to come out of the December 1 meeting appears finely balanced. However, should the meeting at the G20 provide a positive outcome, keep in mind the targets mentioned above, for what is shaping up as another eventful week in markets next week.

