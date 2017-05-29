S&P 500 – Further potential upside after risk of consolidation below 2427

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 2403

Pivot (key support): 2380

Resistances: 2427 & 2446/48

Next support: 2349

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had surged above the 2395/2406 resistance zone and printed a new all-time high level of 2418 on 25 May 2017 which invalidated our preferred corrective decline scenario.

Current key technical elements are as follow:

Last week’s price action suggests that the Index is still undergoing its medium-term uptrend in place since 04 November 2016 low. Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the current rally from 18 May 2016 of 2346 is likely a minor degree impulsive 5 th wave up move to complete a higher degree (intermediate structure) impulsive wave 3/ that is in place since 04 Nov 2016 low. The potential end target of wave 3/ stands at 2448 (0.382 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 04 Nov 2016 low to 01 Mar 2017 high projected from the 17 Apr 2017 low) (see 1 st chart).

wave up move to complete a higher degree (intermediate structure) impulsive wave 3/ that is in place since 04 Nov 2016 low. The potential end target of wave 3/ stands at 2448 (0.382 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 04 Nov 2016 low to 01 Mar 2017 high projected from the 17 Apr 2017 low) (see 1 chart). In conjunction, the daily RSI oscillator continues to inch upwards and still shows room for further potential upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level. These observations suggest that medium-term upside momentum of price action remains intact.

Based on sector rotation analysis, the Financials and Technology had been the leading sectors since the post U.S. presidential election rally while the typical cyclical sectors such as Industrials and Consumer Discretionary had underperformed against the Financials and Technology. Interestingly, since mid-April 2017, the Industrials and Consumer Discretionary sectors had started to catch-up and narrowed their underperformance gap between the leading sectors especially against the Financials. Current technical elements are now advocating for a further potential push up as seen in their respective ETFs towards their resistances at 69.50 for Industrials (XLI) and 92.70 for Consumer Discretionary (XLY) which should support a further up move in the S&P 500 (see 3 rd , 4 th & 5 th charts).

(see 3 , 4 & 5 charts). The intermediate resistance of the Index stands at 2427 (potential risk level for consolidation after a current on-going 3% rally from 18 May 2017 low) which is defined by the 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 17 April 2017 minor swing low of 2326 to 08 May 2017 high projected from 18 May 2017 low).

The significant medium-term support rests at 2380 which is defined by the former congestion swing low areas of 01 May/05 May/11 May 2017 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going recovery from 18 May 2017 low.

Therefore, we have flipped to a bullish bias for the Index to surge to another potential marginal high at 2427 before it faces the risk of a consolidation towards the 2403 intermediate support before a new potential upleg materialises to target the next resistance at 2446/48.

However, failure to hold above the 2380 medium-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish bias scenario for another round of choppy corrective decline to test the next support at 2349 (swing low area of 18 May 2017 & the ascending trendline support from 17 April 2017 low).

Nikkei 225 – Still hovering below 20000 resistance

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 19850

Pivot (key resistance): 20000

Supports: 19600 (downside trigger) & 19200/110

Next resistance: 20400 (0.618 Fibonacci projection from 17 Apr 2017 low)

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) had managed to inch higher by 1.24% from Monday, 22 May Asian session low of 19610 before it traded sideways. Please click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook report.

No major changes in technical elements with the USD/JPY still being sandwiched between 112.30/40 and 110.20.

We maintain the bearish bias for the Index as long as the 20000 medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed but 19600 needs to be broken to the downside in order to increase bearish conviction for a potential decline to target 19200/110 next (former congestion range top of 24 March/28 March 2017 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of recent rally from 17 April 2017 low to 10 May 2017 high).

However, a clearance above the 20000 medium-term pivotal resistance opens up scope to resume the primary degree up move towards the next resistance at 20400 in the first step.

Hang Seng Index – Further potential up move above 25450 support

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 25450

Resistance: 26120/170

Next support: 24670

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook



The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) had maintained its bullish momentum as expected and made a new marginal high of 25732 after a clearance above its 25500 intermediate support. Please click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook report.

Current key elements are as follow:

The daily RSI is not showing any bullish exhaustion signal in the form of bearish divergence. It has continued to inch upwards and still has room to manoeuvre to the upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level of 86% seen in April 2015 that corresponds with the 28620 major swing high of the Index printed on 27 April 2015. In addition, the shorter-term (4 hour) Stochastic has just turned up right above its oversold region. These observations suggest the upside momentum of price action remains intact.

The significant medium-term resistance stands at the 26120/170 zone which is defined by the upper boundary (highlighted in green) of a medium-term bullish ascending channel in place since 28 December 2016 low, upper boundary (highlighted in blue) of a short-term ascending channel in place since 19 April 2017 low and a Fibonacci projection cluster (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The significant support now rests at 25450 which is defined by the lower boundary of the aforementioned short-term ascending channel and close to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 19 April 2017 low to last week high of 25732.

We maintain the bullish bias and tightened the medium-term pivotal support to 25450 for the Index to shape another potential up move to target the 26120/170 resistance.

On the other hand, a break below 25450 is likely to invalidate the preferred direct rise scenario for a deeper setback to retest the next support at 24670 (lower boundary of the ascending channel in place since 28 December 2016 low).

ASX 200 – Potential drop in progress below 5805 resistance

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 5764

Pivot (key resistance): 5805

Supports: 5674 & 5615/5580

Next resistances: 5904 & 5960/6000 (long-term key resistance)

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The Australia 200 Index (proxy for the ASX 200 futures) had continued to evolve within our expectation as it staged a retest on the 5805 intermediate resistance and inched back down towards the later part of last week. Please click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook report.

No major changes to its key technical elements as they continue to exhibit bearish signals. Thus, we maintain our bearish bias with a tightened key medium-term pivotal resistance now at 5805 for the Index to shape another potential downleg to target 5674 before 5615/5580 support zone.

However, a clearance above 5805 is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish scenario to see a squeeze up towards the next resistance at 5904 (swing high area of 04 May/11 May 2017 & close to the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 01 May 2017 high to 18 May 2017 low).

DAX – 12730 remains the key resistance to watch

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 12730

Supports: 12490 (downside trigger) & 12250

Next resistances: 12900 & 13130

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) had traded sideways below the 12730 predefined medium-term pivotal resistance.

The Index still faces the risk to shape a corrective downleg from its recent all-time high printed on 08 May 2017 within its on-going medium-term uptrend from 09 November 2016 low as per highlighted in our previous weekly outlook.

We maintain the bearish bias but the intermediate support at 12490 needs to be broken down to increase the bearish conviction to open up scope for a further potential decline to target the 12250 support (lower boundary of ascending channel in place since 09 November 2016 low, upper limit of the gapped up seen after the outcome of first round of the French presidential election on 24 April 2017 and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 04 November 2016 low to the recent 08 May 2017 high).

On the other hand, a clearance above 12730 may invalidate the preferred bearish bias to see a squeeze up to retest 12900 and even 13130 next.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro & eSignal

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.