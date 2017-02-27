weekly technical outlook on major stock indices 27 feb to 03 mar cracks have started to emerge in th
S&P 500 – 2385 (excess) is the major resistance to watch (Click to enlarge charts) Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks) Pivot (key resistance): 2385 […]
Pivot (key resistance): 2385 (excess)
Supports: 2300, 2256 & 2214
Next resistance: 2467/78
Last Friday, 24 February 2017, the U.S. S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had continued to inch higher and had a weekly close at 2367 assisted by a last hour “ramped up” in the Dow Jones Industrial where it had recorded a 11th consecutive day of record high closes, it longest streak since 1987.
Even though, the Index has closed above the 2360 major risk level but it still remains below the 2385 excess that was defined in our prior weekly technical outlook report (click here for a recap). From a technical analysis perspective, the current up move is being supported by a “weak footing” and new cracks started to emerge as follow;
Therefore, as long as the 2385 excess major resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see a potential medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) bearish reversal towards 2300 before 2256 in the first step.
On the other hand, a clearance above 2385 is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish scenario to see a further melt-up to target the next resistance of 2467/78 (the upper boundary of the long-term ascending channel in place since March 2009 low).
Intermediate resistance: 19375/460
Pivot (key resistance): 19575
Supports: 18990, 18700 & 18455/230
Next resistance: 19860/20000
Last week, the Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has staged the expected down move within its “symmetrical triangle” range configuration and almost hit the first medium-term downside target/support at 18900 (printed a low of 18990 on Monday, 27 Feb 2017). Click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook.
Key technical elements remain bearish as follow;
Therefore, the Index may see a short-term rebound first towards the intermediate resistance at 19375/465 before a potential new downleg materialises to target the next support at 18700 in the first step.
On the other hand, a clearance above 19575 is likely to negate the preferred bearish view to revive the “squeeze up” scenario towards the 19860/20000 major key resistance zone.
Intermediate resistance: 24220
Pivot (key resistance): 24580
Supports: 23750 (trigger) & 23100/22820
Next resistance: 25480
Last week, the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has started to inch lower from its 24220 intermediate range resistance formed from 09 Sep to 11 Oct 2016.
Technical elements have turned bearish to advocate at least a potential downside mean reversion as follow;
As long as the 24580 medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below 23750 is likely to open up scope for a potential decline to test the 23100/22820 support (the former congestion area formed in 09 November to 08 December 2016).
However, a clearance above 24580 may invalidate the preferred bearish mean reversion scenario to see the continuation of the multi-month up move in place since end of December 2016 to target the next resistance at 25480.
Intermediate resistance: 5785
Pivot (key resistance): 5830/50
Supports: 5715 & 5580/70
Next resistance: 6000 (key long-term resistance)
Last week, the Australia 200 Index (proxy for the ASX 200 futures) has shaped the expected bearish reaction right at the 5830/50 pivotal resistance and declined towards the first medium-term target/support at 5715. Click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook.
Key technical elements remain bearish as follow;
At this juncture, the Index is likely to shape a short-term rebound towards 5785 (intermediate descending trendline from 17 Feb 2017 high) before another potential downleg materialises to target the next support at 5580/70.
On the other hand, a clearance above the medium-term pivotal resistance of 5850 is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish scenario to see a squeeze up towards the 6000 key long-term resistance.
Intermediate resistance: 12020
Pivot (key resistance): 12200 (excess)
Supports: 11465/30 & 10810
Next resistance: 12410
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) rallied at the start of last week but the push up was stalled right at the upper boundary of the predefined 11800/12020 resistance zone.
Interestingly, the Index printed a high of 12031 on Wed, 22 February 2017 before it tumbled by 2.5% to a low of 11726 seen on last Fri, 24 February 2017. Click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook.
No major changes in key technical elements as they remain bearish;
Therefore, we are maintaining our bearish bias below the 12200 medium-term pivotal resistance for a further potential decline towards 11465/30 and a break below 11430 may see a further downside acceleration to target the next support at 10810.
On the other hand, a clearance above 12200 is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish scenario to see a further squeeze up towards the current all-time high area of 12410 seen in April 2015.
Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro & eSignal
Disclaimer
The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.