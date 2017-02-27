S&P 500 – 2385 (excess) is the major resistance to watch

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 2385 (excess)

Supports: 2300, 2256 & 2214

Next resistance: 2467/78

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last Friday, 24 February 2017, the U.S. S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had continued to inch higher and had a weekly close at 2367 assisted by a last hour “ramped up” in the Dow Jones Industrial where it had recorded a 11th consecutive day of record high closes, it longest streak since 1987.

Even though, the Index has closed above the 2360 major risk level but it still remains below the 2385 excess that was defined in our prior weekly technical outlook report (click here for a recap). From a technical analysis perspective, the current up move is being supported by a “weak footing” and new cracks started to emerge as follow;

Even though the S&P 500 has recorded a 5 th consecutive weekly of record higher closes but the higher beta benchmark indices; the Nasdaq 100 and the Russell 2000 (make America great again theme) have started to underperform against the S&P 500 as seen from their respective relative strength charts.

consecutive weekly of record higher closes but the higher beta benchmark indices; the Nasdaq 100 and the Russell 2000 (make America great again theme) have started to underperform against the S&P 500 as seen from their respective relative strength charts. Since the post U.S. Presidential Election rally on 09 November 2016, the leading sector has been the Financials. However, this leader as seen from its ETF (XLF) was the worst performing sector seen on last Friday where it dropped by 0.77%. Its technical chart continues to display limited upside potential below the lower limit of the key resistance zone at 24.84 and upside momentum continues to wane as seen from the bearish divergence signal from its daily RSI oscillator at the overbought zone.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has continued its relentless climb but since 15 February 2017, the up move in price action has been accompanied by declining volume. In additional, the DJIA is now right below a key long-term resistance zone of 20960/21050 as defined by the upper boundary of the long-term ascending channel in place since March 2009 low, the upper boundary of the intermediate-term ascending channel from 11 February 2016 low and a Fibonacci projection cluster.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the U.S. S&P 500 Index has started to trace out a potential impulsive wave movement of a minor degree from last Friday, 24 February 2017 low of 2351. Current movement has suggested that it have completed a three wave moment and right now it is likely undergoing the 4th wave (corrective) before the 5th impulsive wave emerges to complete this minor degree bullish structure from last Friday low of 2351. This potential 5th wave target stands at 2376 which is 0.4% below the 2385 excess.

Therefore, as long as the 2385 excess major resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see a potential medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) bearish reversal towards 2300 before 2256 in the first step.

On the other hand, a clearance above 2385 is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish scenario to see a further melt-up to target the next resistance of 2467/78 (the upper boundary of the long-term ascending channel in place since March 2009 low).

Nikkei 225 – Potential final push up before new downleg

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 19375/460

Pivot (key resistance): 19575

Supports: 18990, 18700 & 18455/230

Next resistance: 19860/20000

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has staged the expected down move within its “symmetrical triangle” range configuration and almost hit the first medium-term downside target/support at 18900 (printed a low of 18990 on Monday, 27 Feb 2017). Click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook.

Key technical elements remain bearish as follow;

The lower boundary of the “symmetrical triangle” range configuration in place since 18 January 2017 low is now acting as a support at 18990. Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, price action of the Index is now likely undergoing the potential final push up within the “symmetrical triangle” configuration to complete the minor degree wave e/ of (2) from the low of 18993. The potential end target of wave e/ of (2) stands at 19375/460 (0.764 retracement from the recent down move from 13 February 2017 high to Monday, 27 February 2017 Asian session low of 18993 + 0.618 projection from 07 February 2017 low of 18795 + upper boundary of the “symmetrical triangle”). Thereafter, the Index may resume its impulsive downside movement to trace out the bearish intermediate degree wave 3/. (see 4 hour chart)

(0.764 retracement from the recent down move from 13 February 2017 high to Monday, 27 February 2017 Asian session low of 18993 + 0.618 projection from 07 February 2017 low of 18795 + upper boundary of the “symmetrical triangle”). Thereafter, the Index may resume its impulsive downside movement to trace out the bearish intermediate degree wave 3/. (see 4 hour chart) The shorter-term (4 hour) Stochastic oscillator has exited from its oversold zone and still has room to manoeuvre to the upside before reaching its extreme overbought level. Therefore, momentum is supporting a potential short-term rebound in price action of the Index.

Based on intermarket analysis, the daily technical chart of USD/JPY remains bearish with its key intermediate resistance now at 112.81 which reinforces the expected medium-term bearish view on the Nikkei 225.

The next significant medium-term supports rests at 18700 (swing low area of 18 Jan 2017) and 18455/230 (ascending trendline support from major swing of 24 Jun 2016).

Therefore, the Index may see a short-term rebound first towards the intermediate resistance at 19375/465 before a potential new downleg materialises to target the next support at 18700 in the first step.

On the other hand, a clearance above 19575 is likely to negate the preferred bearish view to revive the “squeeze up” scenario towards the 19860/20000 major key resistance zone.

Hang Seng Index – Looking vulnerable for a potential downside mean reversion

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 24220

Pivot (key resistance): 24580

Supports: 23750 (trigger) & 23100/22820

Next resistance: 25480

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has started to inch lower from its 24220 intermediate range resistance formed from 09 Sep to 11 Oct 2016.

Technical elements have turned bearish to advocate at least a potential downside mean reversion as follow;

The daily RSI oscillator has just exited from its overbought zone which indicates that the recent up move in price action of the Index in place since 23 December 2016 low is due for a potential retracement

Current price action is now challenging the 23750 ascending trendline support from 23 December 2016 low. (see 4 hour chart)

The key medium-term resistance stands 24580 which is defined by the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 27 April 2015 high to 11 February 2016 low and also confluences closely with the 24220 intermediate range resistance formed from 09 Sep to 11 Oct 2016.

As long as the 24580 medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below 23750 is likely to open up scope for a potential decline to test the 23100/22820 support (the former congestion area formed in 09 November to 08 December 2016).

However, a clearance above 24580 may invalidate the preferred bearish mean reversion scenario to see the continuation of the multi-month up move in place since end of December 2016 to target the next resistance at 25480.

ASX 200 – Bearish bias remains intact

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 5785

Pivot (key resistance): 5830/50

Supports: 5715 & 5580/70

Next resistance: 6000 (key long-term resistance)

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Australia 200 Index (proxy for the ASX 200 futures) has shaped the expected bearish reaction right at the 5830/50 pivotal resistance and declined towards the first medium-term target/support at 5715. Click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook.

Key technical elements remain bearish as follow;

Since its 5830 high printed on 09 January 2016, the Index is now shaping a potential bearish “Double Top” bearish reversal configuration with its neckline support at 5580/70. The appearance of such bearish chart formation on a daily chart tends to indicate the end of a multi-month uptrend. (see daily chart)

In conjunction, the daily RSI oscillator has traced out a bearish divergence signal at its overbought zone which suggests that the up move of the Index from 04 November 2016 has started to lose its upside momentum.

The shorter-term (4 hour) Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region and still has room to manoeuvre to the upside before it reaches its extreme overbought level. These observations suggest that the Index may shape a short-term rebound above 5715 as the recent down move from 17 February 2017 high gets “overstretched”.

At this juncture, the Index is likely to shape a short-term rebound towards 5785 (intermediate descending trendline from 17 Feb 2017 high) before another potential downleg materialises to target the next support at 5580/70.

On the other hand, a clearance above the medium-term pivotal resistance of 5850 is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish scenario to see a squeeze up towards the 6000 key long-term resistance.

DAX – Bearish reaction below 12020

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 12020

Pivot (key resistance): 12200 (excess)

Supports: 11465/30 & 10810

Next resistance: 12410

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) rallied at the start of last week but the push up was stalled right at the upper boundary of the predefined 11800/12020 resistance zone.

Interestingly, the Index printed a high of 12031 on Wed, 22 February 2017 before it tumbled by 2.5% to a low of 11726 seen on last Fri, 24 February 2017. Click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook.

No major changes in key technical elements as they remain bearish;

Last week’s push up to 12020 (upper boundary of the ascending channel in place since 11 February 2016 low & Fibonacci projection cluster) has been accompanied by a slowdown in upside momentum. The daily RSI oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought zone. (see daily chart)

The intermediate support to watch will be at 11465/35 which is defined by recent congestion swing lows seen from 17 January 2017 to 07 February 2017 .

Therefore, we are maintaining our bearish bias below the 12200 medium-term pivotal resistance for a further potential decline towards 11465/30 and a break below 11430 may see a further downside acceleration to target the next support at 10810.

On the other hand, a clearance above 12200 is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish scenario to see a further squeeze up towards the current all-time high area of 12410 seen in April 2015.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro & eSignal

