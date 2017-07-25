Weekly Technical Outlook on Major Stock Indices 24 July to 28 July 2017

S&P 500 – Risk of pull-back/consolidation below 2490/95





Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Resistances: 2490/95 & 2524

Supports: 2445 & 2403

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had rallied as expected and hit our medium-term upside target/resistance zone of 2476/80 (printed a high of 2478 on 20 July). Click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook.

Current technical elements are now showing the risk of a pull-back/consolidation as follow;

Last week’s surge in price action of the Index has reached the upper boundary of a short-term ascending channel in place since 17 April 2017 low at 2478 which also confluences with a Fibonacci projection cluster (see daily & 4 hour charts).

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index had completed a 5 wave bullish impulsive movement of a minor degree from 17 April 2017 low of 2326 of an intermediate degree bullish impulsive wave 3/ in place since 03 November 2016 low (labelled as i, ii, iii, iv & v) with potential end target at 2478 (0.618 Fibonacci projection from the length of wave i to iii projected from the low of wave iv at 2405) with a possible extension at 2490/95 (0.7614 Fibonacci projection from the length of wave i to iii projected from the low of wave iv at 2405).

The daily RSI oscillator has turned from a corresponding resistance of 68% that coincides with previous pull-back/consolidation seen on 05 May, 02 June and 18 June 2017.

Therefore, we have decided to turn neutral now between 2490/95 and 2445. A break below 2445 is likely to open up scope for a corrective decline to retest the 2403 support in the first step (the swing low areas of 30 June/07 July 2017 & the lower boundary of the aforementioned short-term ascending channel).

Nikkei 225 – Consolidation between 20300 & 19740













Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Supports: 19740, 19280 & 18860/640

Resistances: 20300, 20680 & 20950/21100

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has continued to trade sideways above the 19740 medium-term pivotal support.

Since its 02 June 2017 high of 20246, the Japan 225 Index has been consolidating in a range configuration below 20300 despite new marginal highs seen in the benchmark U.S. stock indices and even in the other Asian majors such as the Hang Seng and China A50.

The primary reason for such lacklustre performance seen in the Japan 225 Index is due to an overall USD weakness seen across the board that has created a negative feedback loop into the USD/JPY. From a technical analysis perspective, the USD/JPY is being sandwiched between a medium-term range configuration of 115.00 and 109.30/108.30 without any signs of clear upside momentum at this juncture. The movement of USD/JPY has a high direct correlation with the Nikkei 225 which means that without any upside momentum in USD/JPY, the Nikkei 225 will find it hard to resume its bullish impulsive upleg.

Coupled with mixed elements see in the Japan 225 Index, we prefer to turn neutral now between 20300 and 19740. Only a break above 20300 is likely to open scope for a potential bullish impulsive upleg to target the next resistances at 20680 and 20950/21100.

Hang Seng – Risk of a pull-back/consolidation below 26960 before potential new upleg









Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 26300

Pivot (key support): 25950

Resistances: 26960 & 27480

Next support: 25000

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) had surged upwards as expected and almost hit the first medium-term upside target/resistance at 26960 (printed a current intraday high of 26895 in today, 24 July Asian session). Click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook.

No major changes in its technical elements except the shorter-term 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has exited from its overbought region and still has room for potential downside before it reaches an extreme oversold level. These observations suggest that the Index may see a short-term pull-back below 26960 towards 26300 with a maximum limit set at the 25950 medium-term pivotal support (former minor range top of 19 June/29 June 2017 & the medium-term ascending channel support in place since 28 Dec 2016 low) before a new potential upleg materialises to target the next resistance at 27480.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 25950 is likely to damage the on-going medium-term uptrend to trigger a corrective decline towards the next support at 25000 in the first step.

ASX 200 – Maintain bearish bias below 5785 range resistance









Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 5770

Pivot (key resistance): 5805/822

Supports: 5680, 5625 & 5615/5580

Next resistances: 5904 & 6000

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The Australia 200 Index (proxy for the ASX 200 futures) had challenged the 5680 “Symmetrical Triangle” range support in place since 14 June 2017 high in today (24 July) Asian session but did managed to have a clear bearish breakdown.

No change in major technical elements. Maintain bearish bias below the 5805/822 key medium-term resistance (range top) and a break below (daily close) 5680 is likely to reinforce a further potential down move to target the next supports at 5625 (08 June 2017 swing low area) before the 5615/5580 zone.

DAX – Mixed elements, watch the support at 12090









Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Supports: 12090 & 11500/400

Resistances: 12680 & 12955

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) had failed to break above the 12730 upside trigger level (printed a high of 12674) before it broke below the 12310 medium-term support and invalidated the bullish bias.

The lacklustre movement of the Germany 30 Index since 20 June 2017 had appeared to have a strong indirect correlation with the surging EURUSD where its 90-day rolling Pearson correlation coefficient stands at -0.77.

Last Friday (21 July) decline in the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) is now coming close to a significant support of 12090 which is defined by a confluence of elements (the lower boundary of a medium-term ascending channel in place since 24 June 2016 low, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the medium-term up move in place since 24 June 2016 low and the gap support seen after the outcome of the first round of the French presidential election).

Despite coming close to the aforementioned 12090 support, there are still no sign of a bullish reversal yet as the daily RSI oscillator still has potential room to inch downwards before it reaches an extreme oversold level of 26% level that coincides closely with the start of the medium-term uptrend from 24 June 2016 low.

Due to mix elements, we prefer to turn neutral now between 12680 and 12090.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro & eSignal

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.







































