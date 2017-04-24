weekly technical outlook on major stock indices 24 apr to 28 apr risk on rally may take a breather 2
S&P 500 – Mixed elements, watch 2380 and 2364 (Click to enlarge charts) Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks) Resistances: 2380, 2400 & 2418 Supports: […]
Resistances: 2380, 2400 & 2418
Supports: 2364, 2350 & 2326/31
Throughout today’s Asian and European sessions (24 April) , the U.S. S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued its push up above the 2364 medium-term pivotal resistance due to “risk-on” ripples effect triggered by the outcome of the 1st round of French presidential election.
The preferred corrective decline scenario towards 2300 has been jeopardised for now. On the contrary, we are hesitant to turn outright bullish at this juncture based on the following technical elements;
Due to mixed elements, we have decided to adopt a neutrality stance between 2380 and 2364. Only a daily close above 2380 is likely to trigger to start of another impulsive upleg to retest the current all-time high area of 2400 before targeting the next resistance at 2418 (1.618 Fibonacci projection from 27 March 2017 low, refer to 4 hour chart).
On the other hand, failure to hold above 2364 can be considered as failure bullish breakout for a potential revival of the bears for a slide to cover today’s gapped up at 2350 follow by a retest of 2326/21 (minor swing low area of 27 March & 17 April 2017)
Pivot (key resistance): 18850/19100 (excess)
Supports: 18640 (gap/downside trigger), 18200, 18110 & 17860
Next resistances: 19350 & 19700/735
The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) had indeed shaped the expected corrective rebound and hit its target/resistance at 18580/640. Please click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook report.
In today’s early Asian session (24 April), the Index has staged a gapped up and pierced above the 18850 medium-term pivotal resistance due to the results of the 1st round of French presidential election where centerist (pro business) Macron will face off with Le Pen (far-right, anti-Euro) on the final round of election on 07 May 2017. A sign of relief as depicted by the “risk-on reactions” from the markets that the final two candidates are not a Le Pen (far-right) and Melenchon (far-left, anti-austerity) pairing that can trigger a potential economic slowdown in Europe due to their respective populist and anti-Eurosceptic stance.
However, there are several key technical elements that prevent us to join the on-going “risk-on” bandwagon and question the sustainability of the rally of the Index seen in today (24 April) Asian session.
Therefore, we are maintaining the bearish bias on the Index and tolerate the medium-term pivotal resistance to an excess of 19100 with 18640 as the potential downside trigger that needs to be broken down to open up scope for a further decline to retest 18200 before targeting the next support at 18110.
On the other hand a break above 19100 may jeopardise the preferred bearish tone to see a further squeeze up towards the next resistance at 19350 and even the major range top of 19735.
Resistances: 24330, 25135 & 25480
Supports: 23300 & 23100/22820
Last week, the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) had challenged the 23850 medium-term pivotal support (printed a low of 23722 on 19 April) but did not have a clear break below it and reversed back above 23850.
Current key technical elements as follow:
Therefore due to mixed elements, we have decided to turn neutral between the aforementioned “Expanding Wedge” ranges of 24330 and 23600. Only a daily close above 24330 is likely to revive the bullish bias for a further potential up move to target the next resistance at 25135 and even 25480 next.
(Click to enlarge charts)
Intermediate support: 5830
Pivot (key support): 5800
Resistances: 5945 & 6000
Next supports: 5674 & 5580/70
Last week, the Australia 200 Index (proxy for the ASX 200 futures) had shaped a 1.5% decline in the first half of last week to print a low of 5789 on 19 April in line with a plunge in iron ore prices that triggered a sell-off in mining stocks.
However, the Index did not have a daily close below the 5800 medium-term pivotal support and reversed some of its losses. Please click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook report.
Current key technical elements as follow:
Therefore, as long as the 5914 intermediate resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see a pull-back first/consolidation first towards 5830 with a maximum limit set at the 5800 medium-term pivotal support before a new potential upleg materialises to retest 5945 before targeting the key long-term resistance of 6000.
However, failure to hold above the 5800 may invalidate the preferred bullish scenario for a deeper decline to retest the minor swing low areas of 01 March/22 March 2017 at 5674 and even 5580 next.
Resistances: 12410/480 & 12820
Supports: 12220, 12090, 11940 & 11820
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) had whipsawed and challenged the 12080/12030 medium-term pivotal support before it managed to close above12030 on last Thursday, 20 April 2017 and maintained such its positive momentum towards close of last week.
In today’s opening European session (24 April), the Index has continued its intraday parabolic rally and even surpassed the previous all-time high of 12390 printed in April 2015 aided by the “risk-on” ripples effects from the outcome of the 1st French presidential election. The Index has reached our medium-term upside target/resistance of 12410. Please click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook report.
Current key technical elements as follow:
Therefore due to mixed elements, we have decided to turn neutral between 12480 and 12220. Only a break below 12220 (daily close) is likely to trigger a potential corrective decline to test the 12090 gap support in the first step for follow by 11940/11820 next.
