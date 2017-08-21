Weekly Technical Outlook on Major Stock Indices 21 Aug to 25 Aug 2017

S&P 500 – Further potential corrective decline in progress below 2462 resistance













Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 2448/53

Pivot (key resistance): 2462

Supports: 2417 & 2408/2403

Next resistance: 2490

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had staged the initial rebound as expected in the first half of last week as the geopolitical tensions between U.S. and North Korea abated.

Interestingly, the pushed up had stalled below the 2490 medium-term pivotal resistance (printed a high of 2474 on 17 Aug 2017) before the expected bearish reversal occurred for a break below the 11 August 2017 minor swing low area of 2432 (last Friday, 18 Aug U.S. session recorded a close of 2425). Click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook.

Current key technical elements are as follow;

The daily RSI oscillator has continued to inch downwards after a retreat from a corresponding resistance at the 52% level. It still shows further potential downside before it reaches an extreme overbought level (depicted by the pink box). These observations suggest that medium-term downside momentum of price action remains intact.

The Technology sector that has led the recent up move of the S&P 500 since early July 2017 has started to show signs of bullish exhaustion on its exchange traded fund on the sector (XLK). These negative elements suggest that the XLK may stage a corrective decline towards the 55.30/54.45 support zone (the lower boundary of its ascending channel in place since 27 Jun 2016 low). Given that a sector leader has started to exhibit signs of downside momentum, it will not bode well for the broader S&P 500 as it may see further potential downside (see last chart).

On the shorter-term (4 hour), the recent decline seen in the Index is now coming close to a near-term support of 2417 which is defined by the lower boundary of a minor descending channel in place since 09 August 2017 high. In addition, the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its oversold region. These observations suggest the risk of a minor rebound to occur near the 2417 intermediate support (see 4 hour chart).

The key medium-term resistance now stands at 2462 which is defined by the upper boundary of the aforementioned minor descending channel and the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 17 August 2017 high to 18 August 2017 low.

Therefore, we are maintaining the bearish bias but with the risk of an initial minor rebound to occur above the 2417 intermediate support towards the 2448/53 intermediate resistance with a maximum limit set at the tightened 2462 key medium-term pivotal resistance. Thereafter, the Index is likely to shape another round of potential bearish impulsive downleg to target the next support at 2408/2403 (the swing low areas of 30 June/07 July 2017).

On the other hand, a clearance above 2462 should invalidate the preferred corrective decline for a squeeze up to retest the current all-time area of 2490.

Nikkei 225 – Risk of further decline remains intact

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 19700/800

Pivot (key resistance): 19850

Supports: 19280 & 18860

Next resistance: 20300

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) had continued to inch lower after an initial push up to test its predefined intermediate resistance of 19690/740 (printed a high of 19820 on 15 Aug 2017). On last Friday’s U.S. session, 18 August, it dipped further and retested the 11 August 2017 minor swing low area of 19335. Click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook.

Key technical elements remain unchanged, thus we maintain our bearish bias on the Index. However, at the next near-term support of 19280 (the 18 May 2017 minor swing low & the pull-back support of the former range resistance from 04 January 2017 high), the Index may shape a corrective rebound towards the adjusted intermediate resistance zone of 19700/800 with a maximum limit set at the 19850 key medium-term pivotal resistance. Thereafter, it is likely to shape another potential bearish impulsive downleg to target the next support at 18860 (upper limit of the gapped up from 21 Apr/23 Apr 2017).

On the other hand, a clearance above 19850 should invalidate the bearish tone to see a squeeze back up to retest the 20300 range top in place since 20 June 2017.

Hang Seng – Further potential mean reversion decline remains intact









Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 27500

Pivot (key resistance): 27960

Supports: 26830/600, 26400 & 26000

Next resistance: 28570

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) had traded sideways below the predefined 27500 intermediate resistance. Overall, no major changes in its key technical elements as per highlighted in our previous weekly technical outlook (click here for a recap).

In the shorter-term, the Index may have started to consolidate within a bearish continuation “Pennant” range configuration with its upper limit coming in at 27500 as well (see 4 hour chart).

Maintain bearish bias below 27960 key medium-term pivotal resistance for a potential push down towards the intermediate support zone of 26830/600 before targeting the lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel in place since 28 December 2008 low now acting as a support at 26400.

However, a clearance above 27960 should invalidate the preferred bearish tone to see a further up move to test the next resistance at 28570 (April/May 2015 major swing high area).

ASX 200 –5680 range support needs to be broken down to see further potential downside









Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Resistances: 5805/822 & 5904

Supports: 5680, 5625 & 5615/5580

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The Australia 200 Index (proxy for the ASX 200 futures) had continued to evolve within its range configuration in place since June 2017.

Right now, it is now attempting to retest the aforementioned significant range support at 5680 with mix elements. Thus, we maintain our neutral stance between 5805/822 and 5680. Only a clear break (daily close) below the 5680 significant “Symmetrical Triangle” range support is likely to open up scope for a corrective decline towards next supports at 5625 (08 June 2017 swing low area) before the 5615/5580 zone (the major ascending channel support from 10 February 2016 low).

DAX – Further potential corrective decline below 12210/340 resistance

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 12210

Pivot (key resistance):12340

Supports: 11930 & 11800

Next resistance: 12670

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) had indeed stage the minor rebound right at the 11930 intermediate support (11 August 2017 minor swing low area).

It probed above the predefined 12210 intermediate resistance (printed a high of 12300 on 16 Aug 2017 which was below the 12340 key medium-term pivotal resistance) before it retreated back below 12210 in the later part of last week.

Current key technical elements remain unchanged as per highlighted in our pervious weekly technical outlook report (click here for a recap). Thus, we are maintaining the bearish bias as long as the 12340 key medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed for a potential push down to retest the 11930 minor swing low area of 11 August 2017 before targeting the next support at 11800.

On the other hand, a clearance above 12340 is likely to negate the preferred bearish bias for an extension of the corrective rebound towards the next resistance at 12670 (minor swing high area of 13 July 2017 & close to the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the current medium-term decline from 20 Jun 2017 high to 11 Aug 2017 low).

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro & eSignal

Disclaimer

