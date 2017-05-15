S&P 500 – 2380 remains the support to watch for new potential upleg

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 2392

Pivot (key support): 2380

Resistances: 2404, 2418 & 2424

Next supports: 2360 (gap)

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has surged to another new all-time high of 2404 on 09 May but could not maintain its momentum and drifted down to close lower at 2390 on last Friday, 12 May.

Interestingly, the higher beta growth oriented Nasdaq 100 benchmark index scored another all-time high close of 5686 on last Friday, 12 May assisted by key tech stocks; Apple and Amazon as well several semiconductor stocks such as AVGO and QCOM. Please click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook report.

Current key technical elements are as follow:

Last week’s slide in the S&P 500 Index has managed to hold right at the predefined 2380 medium-term pivotal support and the lower boundary of a short-term ascending channel in place since 17 April 2017 (see 4 hour chart)

The daily RSI oscillator of the Index has continued to remain above a corresponding support at the 54% level and still has potential room to manoeuvre to the upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level at around the 82% level. These observations suggest that medium-term upside momentum remains intact.

Since 01 March 2017 right after U.S. President Trump’s Sate of the Union address to U.S. Congress, the S&P 500 has traded sideways after it printed a high of 2401. In contrast, the Nasdaq 100 has continued to surge upwards assisted by growth stocks in technology sector (refer to the 3 rd chart).

chart). From a sector rotation analysis perspective, one of the laggard cyclical sectors, the Industrials has started to show positive technical elements. The S&P 500 Industrial sector ETF (XLI) is now advocating for a further potential up move to target the ascending channel resistance at 69.50, holding above the 65.26 medium-term support (refer to the 3rd chart). Thus, a new potential upleg in the Industrials (XLI) can be the catalyst to fuel a rally in the S&P 500 to cover the current underperformance gap between Nasdaq 100.

Therefore, we maintain the bullish bias with the key medium-term pivotal support at 2380 for a potential upleg to target the next resistances at 2418 follow by 2424 next.

However, failure to hold above 2380 may jeopardise the preferred bullish tone to open up scope for a deeper slide towards the 2360 gap support seen on 24 April 2017.

Nikkei 225 – Further potential push up towards 20200 risk level

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 19780

Pivot (key support): 19700/600

Resistances: 20000 & 20200

Next supports: 19200/120 & 18860

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) did shape the expected pull-back from the 20000 intermediate resistance level but a rather shallow one where it declined only by 1.05% to print a low of 19813 in last Friday, 12 May U.S. session.

Key technical elements remain positive as follow:

Price action of the Index has remained above the recent bullish breakout zone of 19700/600 as per defined by the former the former range top from 04 January 2017 and the former descending trendline resistance from June 2015 now turns into a pull-back support. The 19700/6000 pull-back support also confluences closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going up move from 17 April 2017 low (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The significant medium-term resistance remains at 20200 which is defined by the 1.618 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 17 April low to 24 April 2017 high projected from the minor swing low of 24 April 2017 (upper limit of the gap support seen after the 1 st round of French presidential election) (see 4 hour chart).

round of French presidential election) (see 4 hour chart). Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index is likely shaping an extended impulsive/bullish minor degree wave 1 in place since 17 April 2017 low with a potential end target set at 20200 (the aforementioned 1.618 Fibonacci projection).

Based on intermarket analysis from USD/JPY, the pair remains above its key medium-term pivotal support at 112.00 which is defined by the pull-back support of the recent bullish breakout from its former descending channel resistance from 03 January 2017 high. Momentum remains positive as seen from its daily RSI oscillator which has managed to hold above its corresponding 1st support at the 57% level. These positive elements advocate for a potential further push up to target the 115.10 resistance next. Given its direct correlation with Nikkei 225, a further potential upleg in the USD/JPY is likely to translate into a similar up move in the Nikkei 225 (refer to the 3rd chart).

Therefore, we maintain the bullish bias for the Index with a tightened medium-term pivotal support now at 19700/600 for a potential final push up to target the 20200 resistance/risk level where the Index is likely to see a completion of a minor degree impulsive up move in place since 17 April 2017 low. Thereafter, the Index faces the risk of a deeper decline to retrace some of the gains seen from the current up move (50% to 61.8% approximately).

However, a break below 19700/600 may invalidate the preferred bullish bias to trigger the start of the deeper corrective decline towards the next support at the 19200/120 zone (former congestion/swing high area of 24 March/31 March 2017).

Hang Seng Index – Risk of pull-back before potential new upleg

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 25000/24800

Pivot (key support): 24570

Resistances: 25500 & 26120/170

Next supports: 23720 & 23110

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) had rallied as expected and almost met the upside target/resistance at 25480 (printed a current intraday high of 25341 as seen in today, 15 May Asian session). Please click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook report.

Current key technical elements as follow:

The Index has continued to evolve in a medium-term bullish ascending channel in place since 28 December 2016 low. The lower boundary of the ascending channel will come to act as a support at 24570 in the near future (see 4 hour chart).

The aforementioned ascending channel support at 24570 also confluences closely with the former minor swing high area of 21 March 2017 and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going up move from 28 December 2016 low.

The daily RSI oscillator has continued to inch upwards above its overbought region but it has not flashed any bullish exhaustion sign (bearish divergence). In addition, it still has potential room to manoeuvre to the upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level of 86% seen in April 2015 that corresponds with the 28620 major swing high in price action of the Index printed on 27 April 2015. These observations suggest that medium-term upside momentum of price action remains intact.

In the shorter-term (1 to 3 days), the Index faces the risk of a short-term decline at the 25500 intermediate resistance as the shorter-term (4 hour) Stochastic oscillator is now coming close to an extreme overbought level.

The next significant medium-term resistance stands at the 26120/170 zone as defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster and the upper boundary of the aforementioned ascending channel from 28 December 2016 low (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The Index may now see an initial pull-back first below the 25500 intermediate resistance towards 25000/248000 before a potential new upleg materialises to target the next resistance at 26120/170 next.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 24570 revised medium-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish bias to trigger a deeper decline towards the next support at 23720 in the first step.

ASX 200 – Potential short-term rebound above 5800 before risk of a new downleg

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 5906

Pivot (key resistance): 5960

Supports: 5800 (downside trigger) & 5674

Next resistances: 6000 & 6260/80

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The Australia 200 Index (proxy for the ASX 200 futures) had continued to inch lower and tested the 5800 downside trigger level (printed a current intraday low of 5802 in today, 15 May Asian session).

The shorter-term (4 hour) Stochastic oscillator has inched upwards and shows room for a further potential push up before it reaches an extreme overbought level. In addition, the daily RSI oscillator has managed to hold its key support after a test on it. These observations suggest a potential short-term rebound in price action of the Index.

Therefore, we are still maintaining the bearish bias but the Index may see a short-term rebound at this juncture towards the 5906/26 intermediate resistance. Thereafter, a break below 5800 is likely to reinforce a further potential decline to target the next support at 5674 (range support from 01 March/22 March 2017).

However, a break above 5960 medium-term pivotal resistance may invalidate the preferred medium-term bearish setback scenario for a squeeze up to test the 6000 key long-term resistance. Only a clearance above 6000 is likely to open up scope for a further rally towards 6260/80 next.

DAX – 12900 and 12660 are the key levels to watch

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Resistances: 12900 & 12660

Supports: 12660, 12400 & 12250

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) had staged an initial decline in the first half of last week but failed to break below the 12660 downside trigger level in order to validate a deeper decline and traded sideways.

Current technical elements are mixed at the moment where on the bearish side, we have earlier defined a medium-term risk level at 12900. Based on the Elliot Wave Principal/fractal analysis, it may see a completion of a minor degree impulsive up move wave 3 at 12900 and a multi-week corrective wave 4 decline is likely to occur next (click here for a recap).

On the positive side, medium-term upside momentum remains intact as the daily RSI oscillator continues to hover above its overbought region without any bearish divergence signal.

Therefore due to mixed elements, we have decided to turn neutral between 12900 and 12660. Only a clear break below 12660 is likely to reinstate the bearish bias for a decline to target the next supports at 12400 and 12250.

