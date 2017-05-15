weekly technical outlook on major stock indices 15 may to 19 may mixed bag with sp 500 remains above
S&P 500 – 2380 remains the support to watch for new potential upleg (Click to enlarge charts) Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks) Intermediate support: […]
Intermediate support: 2392
Pivot (key support): 2380
Resistances: 2404, 2418 & 2424
Next supports: 2360 (gap)
Last week, the S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has surged to another new all-time high of 2404 on 09 May but could not maintain its momentum and drifted down to close lower at 2390 on last Friday, 12 May.
Interestingly, the higher beta growth oriented Nasdaq 100 benchmark index scored another all-time high close of 5686 on last Friday, 12 May assisted by key tech stocks; Apple and Amazon as well several semiconductor stocks such as AVGO and QCOM. Please click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook report.
Current key technical elements are as follow:
Therefore, we maintain the bullish bias with the key medium-term pivotal support at 2380 for a potential upleg to target the next resistances at 2418 follow by 2424 next.
However, failure to hold above 2380 may jeopardise the preferred bullish tone to open up scope for a deeper slide towards the 2360 gap support seen on 24 April 2017.
(Click to enlarge charts)
Intermediate support: 19780
Pivot (key support): 19700/600
Resistances: 20000 & 20200
Next supports: 19200/120 & 18860
Last week, the Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) did shape the expected pull-back from the 20000 intermediate resistance level but a rather shallow one where it declined only by 1.05% to print a low of 19813 in last Friday, 12 May U.S. session.
Key technical elements remain positive as follow:
Therefore, we maintain the bullish bias for the Index with a tightened medium-term pivotal support now at 19700/600 for a potential final push up to target the 20200 resistance/risk level where the Index is likely to see a completion of a minor degree impulsive up move in place since 17 April 2017 low. Thereafter, the Index faces the risk of a deeper decline to retrace some of the gains seen from the current up move (50% to 61.8% approximately).
However, a break below 19700/600 may invalidate the preferred bullish bias to trigger the start of the deeper corrective decline towards the next support at the 19200/120 zone (former congestion/swing high area of 24 March/31 March 2017).
Intermediate support: 25000/24800
Pivot (key support): 24570
Resistances: 25500 & 26120/170
Next supports: 23720 & 23110
Last week, the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) had rallied as expected and almost met the upside target/resistance at 25480 (printed a current intraday high of 25341 as seen in today, 15 May Asian session). Please click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook report.
Current key technical elements as follow:
The Index may now see an initial pull-back first below the 25500 intermediate resistance towards 25000/248000 before a potential new upleg materialises to target the next resistance at 26120/170 next.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 24570 revised medium-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish bias to trigger a deeper decline towards the next support at 23720 in the first step.
Intermediate resistance: 5906
Pivot (key resistance): 5960
Supports: 5800 (downside trigger) & 5674
Next resistances: 6000 & 6260/80
The Australia 200 Index (proxy for the ASX 200 futures) had continued to inch lower and tested the 5800 downside trigger level (printed a current intraday low of 5802 in today, 15 May Asian session).
The shorter-term (4 hour) Stochastic oscillator has inched upwards and shows room for a further potential push up before it reaches an extreme overbought level. In addition, the daily RSI oscillator has managed to hold its key support after a test on it. These observations suggest a potential short-term rebound in price action of the Index.
Therefore, we are still maintaining the bearish bias but the Index may see a short-term rebound at this juncture towards the 5906/26 intermediate resistance. Thereafter, a break below 5800 is likely to reinforce a further potential decline to target the next support at 5674 (range support from 01 March/22 March 2017).
However, a break above 5960 medium-term pivotal resistance may invalidate the preferred medium-term bearish setback scenario for a squeeze up to test the 6000 key long-term resistance. Only a clearance above 6000 is likely to open up scope for a further rally towards 6260/80 next.
(Click to enlarge charts)
Resistances: 12900 & 12660
Supports: 12660, 12400 & 12250
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) had staged an initial decline in the first half of last week but failed to break below the 12660 downside trigger level in order to validate a deeper decline and traded sideways.
Current technical elements are mixed at the moment where on the bearish side, we have earlier defined a medium-term risk level at 12900. Based on the Elliot Wave Principal/fractal analysis, it may see a completion of a minor degree impulsive up move wave 3 at 12900 and a multi-week corrective wave 4 decline is likely to occur next (click here for a recap).
On the positive side, medium-term upside momentum remains intact as the daily RSI oscillator continues to hover above its overbought region without any bearish divergence signal.
Therefore due to mixed elements, we have decided to turn neutral between 12900 and 12660. Only a clear break below 12660 is likely to reinstate the bearish bias for a decline to target the next supports at 12400 and 12250.
Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro & eSignal
Disclaimer
The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.